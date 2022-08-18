Woodshop intro & clearance class - Kre8Now Makerspace

Get to know Kre8Now's woodshop!

Learn proper use, safety, and basic maintenance on all woodshop equipment, with the exception of the lathe and CNC.

The object of the class is to learn what the best tool for the job is and the capabilities of each tool. Participants will have the opportunity to practice using all of the equipment.

This is not a project class but there will be lots of hands-on participation.

If you are a member, this class clears you for future use of the woodshop. If you are not a member, you'll have the chance to see what tools you may like to add to your own home shop to help you grow in your woodworking journey.

Please wear shop-appropriate clothes- close-toed shoes, no long jewelry and have long hair tied back.

Masks, ear protection, and eye protection are available, but feel free to bring your own!