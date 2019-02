The University of Kentucky college radio station WRFL (88.1 FM) will celebrate 20 years of the The Percy Trout Hour - a weekly radio show that has featured the grooviest pop and found sounds for the past two decades.

The family-friendly event will feature:

-Live DJ spinning old 45’s

-Go-Go dancers

-Soft beverages

-Snacks and Treats

-"Take a Selfie with Percy Trout"

7-9 p.m. at the tadoo Lounge at Smiley Pete