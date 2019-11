*MERCH TICKET* You’ll take home a signed copy of Yacht Rock Revue’s new album “Hot Dads in Tight Jeans” (your choice of CD or Vinyl) and an exclusive blue captain’s hat with a collectible logo pin. You’re also registered for YACHT ROCK INTERNATIONAL, the YRR fan club that gets exclusive access to ticket presales, new music and videos, and more opportunities so smooth words haven’t even been invented to describe them yet!

18+ Concert