Zoe Speaks/ Appalatin

Zoe Speaks is not your ordinary folk band. They are rooted deep in family, in the music making, storytelling lineages of their rural Eastern Kentucky origins, where music is a part of daily life, and where singing goes hand in hand with working. In addition to sharing banjo, guitar, dulcimer, fiddle, and traditional flatfoot dancing, they connect audiences with stories from their families and communities that help provide a clearer picture of an oft-stereotyped region. To create their southern singer-songwriter sound, they have worked with some of the powerhouses in the folk, Americana, and old-time worlds, with previous albums produced by Mark Schatz, Bruce Molsky, and Dirk Powell. Mitch Barrett, Owen Reynolds, and Carla Gover form the core of the band, and for larger stages they add Mitch and Carla's multi-instrumentalist daughter, Zoey Barrett, and her guitar-wizard fiancé, Arlo Barnette.

Appalatin is a Louisville, KY-based latin/world music fusion band.