Shop at Lexington’s best boutiques!

Lexington Boutique Week

June 14-19!

Support your favorite local retail shops or discover a new favorite during Lexington Boutique Week, a fun new shopping event produced by the organizers of Lexington Burger Week, Pizza Week and Taco Week.

Deals & Steals

Participating shops will feature exclusive “deals and steals” throughout the week. From clothing and accessories to houseplants, fine jewelry, athletic wear, housewares and more, the participating boutiques’ inventory is diverse and varied, offering great options to shop for upcoming birthdays, Father's Day and holidays – or to treat yourself to some retail therapy.

Shop and Win!

Travel with a Lexington Boutique Week passport, collect stamps with each purchase, and upload your passport for a chance to win a grand prize: a collection of over a dozen $20 gift certificates from participating boutiques. (Shoppers must collect stamps from at least 3 participating boutiques to be eligible.)

Athleta As You Go Boutique Bella Rose Cotton Patch Farmer's Jewelery For Friends Design Jacob C. Boutique Lucia's World Emporium M's Canvas House Peacocks & Pearls Boutique Peggy's Gifts and Accesories Peplum Pirie Serendipity South Hill Gallery Steel Mill & Co. Story Syers Browning The Black Market Front Porch Violet's Worlds Apart Greenhouse17 The Blushery