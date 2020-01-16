January 2020 Gallery Hop Guide

× Expand Altered Realities "Altered Realities- An Assemblage of Hand-Cut Paper Collages" by Connie Estes Beale will be on display at the Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center from January 10th through February 29th.

We've created a guide of great exhibits that will be open for the January Gallery Hop, taking place Friday, Jan. 17. Most venues open their doors at around 5 p.m., and will remain open until 8 p.m. However, some may choose to stay open later. Click here to check out LexArts' official, interactive Gallery Hop map and venue guide, and click the event titles below for more info on our picks .

• "Celebrating 32 Years: An Alumni Exhibit" at Artists' Attic

• "Jim Brancaccio: Worlds Within" at Living Arts & Science Center

• "Women 100 Vote: The Suffragettes of Christ Church Cathedral" at Christ Church Cathedral

• Prince Dinger and Friends at the Bodley Bullock House

• "Where Words Fail" by artists Patricia Baldwin Seggebruch & Melissa T. Hall at Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center City Gallery

• "100 Miniature Paintings in Water and Oil" at First Presbyterian Church