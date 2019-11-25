LexPark Dispatch: Get Out of Your Parking Fines This Holiday Season

The Lexington Parking Authority (LPA, or LexPark) has reinstated its “Food for Fines” program, starting Monday, Nov. 25. The program runs through Friday, Dec. 20.

As part of the annual "Food for Fines" program, customers can bring in 10 cans of food to the LexPark Office to receive $15 off any LexPark or Lexington Police-issued parking citation. Customers with multiple citations may bring in as many cans as they wish, and receive $15 credit for every set of 10 cans. Past due citations are also eligible for the program.

All canned food donations received by LexPark will be donated to God's Pantry Food Bank. Canned vegetables which are at least 14-15 oz. large, and protein items such as canned meat, beans, or peanut butter are suggested. Expired, damaged or opened food donations will not be accepted. Please be considerate when selecting donated items. and LexPark reserves the right to revoke a customer’s participation in this program at any time.

LexPark will also not be enforcing meter parking regulations on "Black Friday" - Friday, Nov. 29, 2019.

The LexPark office is located at 122 North Broadway.