On Our Table: Shortbread Cookies

× Expand Photo by Theresa Stanley

Though this shortbread recipe is of Scottish origin, it comes to me through my mother’s family from Cardiff, Wales. I’ve prepared shortbread cookies and given dozens as gifts for 30-plus years, when my mother was no longer able. Part of these cookies’ charm is that they do not go stale – and rarely do they last long enough to. For variations, try adding cinnamon, Kahlua and rum, or, for a savory appetizer, add different ground peppers. Different cookie presses can make them seasonal (thistle, turkey, snowflake, etc.).

Ingredients:

• 1/4 cup confectioners sugar

• 1/4 cup granulated sugar

• 1 1/4 cups butter, soft but not melted

• 2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

• 1 teaspoon vanilla (eliminate vanilla if using as a savory appetizer variation)

Method:

Heat oven to 275 degrees.

In large bowl, combine butter and sugars. Add flour and vanilla then mix until creamed. Place in plastic bag and press to form a dough that holds together. Remove and roll into 1-inch balls, placing on parchment-lined cookie sheets. Flatten with cookie presses or crossed fork presses. Bake 45 minutes until pale golden. Cool on cookie sheet five minutes, then cool completely on wire rack. The cookies freeze well.