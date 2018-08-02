Where to Eat Now - August 2018

Lexington’s culinary landscape is constantly shifting and evolving, and it can be dizzying to keep up with. While there’s no shortage of great local spots to eat or drink, when trying to figure out where the heck to eat, it can be easy for our minds to draw a complete blank.
Luckily, food and drink are important to your friends at Smiley Pete, and we try to do our part to help answer the age-old question: “Where to eat now?” by publishing a guide to the newest culinary destinations once or twice a year. On the following pages, we’ve highlighted more than two dozen bars and restaurants that have opened in the past six months or so, or are coming soon.
Check them out — and drop us a note to let us know how you like them!
Apollo Pizza1455 Leestown Road, Lexington, Kentucky
COMING SOON
A staple of Richmond, Kentucky, Apollo Pizza, is opening a new location in Lexington during the second half of 2018. Although known for its handmade pizza and craft beers, the popular eatery also offers wings, hoagies, submarines, salads and oven-baked pasta. The pizza menu includes vegetarian dishes/pizzas, low-gluten/gluten-free options, and specialties such as limited-edition pizzas and carry-out specials. Featuring a more extensive selection of beers, wines and hard ciders, the Lexington Apollo Pizza will be a primarily dine-in location.
El Espolón191 Jefferson St., Lexington, Kentucky
NOW OPEN
Formerly on New Circle Road, the casual Mexican restaurant El Espolón has relocated to the former spot of Enoteca, a tapas restaurant that closed last October. Maintaining the stylish decor of Enoteca while keeping reasonable prices and a family-friendly atmosphere, El Espalón blends Tex-Mex and authentic cuisine, offering standard Mexican dishes such as burritos, tacos, quesadillas, enchiladas and fajitas, in addition to more traditional/authentic cuisine such as lengua and tripa. Indoor and outdoor seating available.
Fida’s Caribbean Cafe601 N. Limestone St., Lexington, Kentucky
NOW OPEN
Nestled within the ever-popular Northside haunt Al’s bar, Fida’s answers the need for authentic Caribbean cuisine in the heart of in Lexington. Haitian-born owner Fida Noel launched the restaurant after a successful Kickstarter campaign, some pop-up events and plenty of encouragement from family. The restaurant is famous for classics like Caribbean curries as well as modernized dishes like BBQ jerk burgers, which were featured in July’s Lexington Burger Week. Noel plans to capitalize on fun entertainment at Al’s that aligns with the Caribbean culinary scene, such as international and reggae events.
Habibi Sweets & Pastries2417 Nicholasville Road Suite 100, Lexington, Kentucky
NOW OPEN
Opened in May, this bakery is named after the Arabic word for “my loves” and is home to high-quality, authentic Palestinian sweets. Specialties include kunafa (a traditional Palestinian dessert made with cheese and topped with pistachios); faysaliyat (kunafa dough stuffed with chopped walnuts and cinnamon, coated with a house glaze); crunchy film rings stuffed with walnuts, cashews or pistachios. Ice cream and coffee are served; what’s missing from all the Mediterranean sweets served at the new bakery is artificial flavorings and preservatives.
Hayden’s Stockyard Eatery4561 Ironworks Pike, Lexington, Kentucky
NOW OPEN
This new spot owned by Lexington caterer DaRae Marcum of DaRae and Friends features classic Southern fare with made-from-scratch ingredients. One particularly delectable item called “The South on a Plate” features sautéed shrimp with mushrooms and onions in a cream sauce over bacon-and-cheddar grits with a house-made biscuit with butter and blackberry vanilla jam; other menu items include homemade biscuits, jams and jellies, a signature omelet with pimento cheese, jalapeño peach jam and bacon and a specialty hamburger made with equal parts chuck, brisket and sirloin. The restaurant, which can seat 100, occupies one of the retail spots at the stockyards, which was rebuilt after a 2016 fire; other retail shops include an onsite butcher and retail shop. In addition to daily lunch and brunch on Sundays, the restaurant hosts a fish fry on Friday evenings.
J. Gumbo’s808 N. Limestone St., Lexington, Kentucky
COMING SOON
With plans to open in September, this friendly Cajun and Creole cafe will be the newest addition to the quickly growing food options on Lexington’s north side. Robbie Morgan, founder and former director of Crave Lexington Food & Music Festival, will own and operate the restaurant, which started as a Louisville-based concept and is still owned by the family that opened the first iteration. The menu will feature classic Cajun and Creole dishes like crawfish etouffè, Bourbon Street Chicken and Bumblebee Stew, alongside Morgan’s own daily handcrafted and seasonal specials. The restaurant plans to partner with other local businesses, such as Rockhouse Brewery and Sorella Gelateria, and will feature local art and will host special events. Highlights include vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free menu items, catering, delivery and quick service and affordable prices. Plans are also in the works for a New Orleans-style courtyard, to allow for al fresco dining during warmer months and for special events.
Jason's Deli134 Malabu Dr., Lexington, Kentucky
NOW OPEN
Jason’s Deli was the first national chain in the country to remove artificial trans fats from its food, a painstaking process that took more than five years; the restaurant group has since banned MSG, dyes and artificial flavors. With a focus on providing quick and easy but healthy meals for kids and adults, the restaurant is known for its sandwiches, salads, soups, pasta and mufalettas, and also features vegetarian and gluten-sensitive items on its menu.
KSBar & Grille and Tilted Kilt Pub & Eatery1030 S. Broadway, Lexington, Kentucky
COMING SOON
The team behind Kentucky Sports Radio have teamed up with a handful of partners to open a new dual-restaurant concept in the former location of Saddle Ridge/The District Sport & Tap – and you better believe it includes a souped-up sports bar. With the goal of opening by the end of August, KSBar & Grille – a high-end sports bar concept – will occupy the righthand side of the building, while Tilted Kilt Pub & Eatery, a Tennessee-based franchise featuring a festive atmosphere with servers scantily clad in Irish garb, is expected to open by October on the left side of the building. Both will include food, drinks and a bevy of sports-centric TVs.
La Petite Creperie119 Marion (The Barn at the Summit), Lexington, Kentucky
NOW OPEN
After originating on Kentucky Avenue and briefly holding court at Ashland: The Henry Clay Estate and in the Euclid Avenue Kroger, this French casual restaurant/pop-up has been revived by Ilias Pappas of Athenian Grill. In addition to daily specials, the new location in The Summit’s food hall, The Barn, features sweet and savory crepes such as Nutella and banana, sugar and lemon, peanut butter and jelly, ham and cheese, turkey and roasted veggie. Breakfast crepes and gluten-free options are also available.
Marikka’s Restaurant & Bier Stube411 Southland Dr., Lexington, Kentucky
NOW OPEN
The whole town held its breath for the reopening of this German food and beer joint, and it was worth the wait. The Tackett family’s restaurant and bierstube effectively merge an Olde-World menu – including German favorites such as wiener schnitzel and sauerbraten – with surprisingly modern, industrial decor. For one of Kentucky’s largest variety of beers, feast your eyes on the immense, open-concept bar and game center. Billiards, expanded beach volleyball courts, and outdoor seating makes Marrika’s the perfect place for a weekend evening with brews and best friends.
Martine’s Pastries400 E. Third Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507
NOW OPEN
Owned by husband-wife duo Martine and Jim Holzman, Martine’s Pastries recently moved from its Industry Road location to downtown Lexington’s East End, where it has expanded to include a cafe as well as a bakery and cake shop. The new spot features downstairs and upstairs seating, with a ground-level glass wall that allows customers to watch cakes being decorated. With an emphasis on fine ingredients, such as real butter and European chocolates, Martine’s serves coffee, sandwiches, soups and daily dessert specials, including full cakes, cake-by-the-slice (with flavors like pistachio, strawberry, and champagne), cookies, cupcakes, pastries, and pies. The bake shop also creates wedding cakes by appointment, which are known for their intricate design, gourmet cake flavors, and rich buttercream icing.
Mr. Brews Taphouse220 Ruccio Way Suite 110, Lexington, Kentucky
NOW OPEN
This family-friendly craft beer pub with a neighborhood feel opened in mid-December. The pub offers 60 draft craft beers, including “sours, ales, happy brews and the dark stuff” with an additional emphasis on its cider and nitro beer selection. In addition to its beer offerings, Mr. Brews specializes in fresh-made burgers and other bar food and offers a variety of activities each week including Trivia Monday, Winedown Wednesday, Flight Night Thursday, live music on Friday nights and “kids-eat-free” on Sundays.
Napa Prime Burgers & Seafood319 Cedar St., Lexington, Kentucky
COMING SOON
Originating in Versailles, Kentucky, this franchise is slated to open its second location soon, in the Lexington building that formerly housed JDI Grill (Jefferson Davis Inn), and more recently, Alexander Bullitt’s. With meals primarily priced at $20 and under, Napa Prime’s menu centers on steak and seafood dishes, small plates and a handful of handcrafted burger options, featuring toppings that range from peanut butter to lump crab to bourbon jam. Also featuring a food truck and catering for private events, the restaurant announced in July that it would be opening its Lexington location in fall of 2018.
Oscar Diggs155 N. Limestone Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507
NOW OPEN
Owners Ralph and Donna Quillin opened the microbrewery and taproom Rooster Brewing in downtown Paris, Kentucky, four years ago, then looked for a Lexington spot with food partners Andrew Suthers and Kyle Klatka from Gastro Gnomes. They landed on North Limestone in the former Merit Furniture building, opening in January after a 10-month buildout. Customers can order food from the bar, grab a beer (or cocktail) and a table, and then watch what’s going on in the open show kitchen, with food delivered to the table in about eight minutes.
Pearl’s133 N. Limestone St., Lexington, Kentucky
COMING SOON
An ensemble of purveyors from County Club and/or Bar Ona are preparing to open a new concept this fall, in the downtown storefront most recently occupied by Limestone Blue. The menu will focus on wood-fired Neapolitan style pizza, fresh shellfish, and salads by executive chef Johnny Shipley (County Club), and the bar will feature an all-organic, natural and biodynamic wine list and a creatively classic cocktail menu. A newly remodeled storefront is in progress with design by Chesney Turner and Hunter Guyon (County Club and Bar Ona), who are partners in the venture alongside Shipley, Colleen Mahan, Case Mahan and Coleman Guyon. The snug and pleasant interior will seat a small crowd of 40 people.
PieTana210 Rosemont Garden, Lexington, Kentucky
NOW OPEN
Near Southland Drive, PieTana is a neighborhood pizza joint with a full bar. It opened as the Pie Hole in January, and owner Sean Nealey changed the name to PieTana in June. Pizzas are made in a wood-fired oven with local ingredients, including West Sixth beer in the dough, and fun toppings like sausage and gravy, beef brisket or a baked potato. Small in size, but big on heart and hospitality, PieTana has eight barstools (with purse hooks!) and six tables with USB ports.
SRO (Standing Room Only)106 W. Sixth Street, Lexington, Kentucky
NOW OPEN
Fans of the old Yamaguchi’s Sake and Tapas, rejoice – Hidenori and Shima Yamaguchi, who closed their popular Codell Drive restaurant in 2015, are back with a new concept in the NoLi area. The aptly named SRO (an acronym for “standing room only”) features the Japanese-style tapas that the Yamaguchis have been serving as a pop-up restaurant at local bars for the past few years, with a focus on small bites to accompany drinks. While the establishmen – more of a bar than a restaurant – features no indoor seating, tables are available on an outdoor patio. In addition to their regular hours, the Yamaguchis will still do pop-ups at the Noli Night Market on the first Friday of the month and at Country Boy Brewing every Wednesday from 5 to 10 p.m.
Sedona Taphouse3600 Palomar Centre Drive, Lexington, Kentucky
COMING SOON
This American restaurant with a Southwest flair is slated to open sometime this month. Though specializing in craft beers, the franchise also boasts a full bar with craft cocktails and martinis and an extensive wine list. The family-friendly eatery owned locally by husband-and-wife duo Eric and Lori Rossi will serve everything from small plates to full entrees. According to the owners, Sedona sources the best ingredients like choice Braveheart beef, organic greens, fresh fish and more. They will also have several gluten-free options.
Tandoor Express630 Euclid Avenue, Lexington, Kentucky
NOW OPEN
Known for its authentic Indian buffet, this “fast-casual” offshoot of Tandoor Fine Indian Cuisine (located on Mapleleaf Drive) also boasts a full bar and wide selection of food close to the University of Kentucky campus. Since opening this spring in the shopping center adjacent to the Euclid Avenue Kroger, the restaurant has attracted many spice fiends searching for a less formal environment than its sit-down counterpart. A twist on the traditional buffet concept, customers can choose one to three items, and plates are prepared by staff members, for a quick sit-down meal at the restaurant or for take-out. Busy students and professionals can have restaurant favorites, like tikka masala and saag paneer, delivered to their doorsteps with local delivery services such as GrubHub or Uber Eats.
Thai Street Food Kitchen3340 Clays Mill Road Suite 110, Lexington, Kentucky
NOW OPEN
This family-owned and -operated restaurant specializes in authentic Thai food, including curries, noodle bowls, and rice dishes, as well as signature items such as the Andaman Surfer – sautéed seafood and veggies in an authentic Thai curry and pineapple fried rice with roasted cashews, pineapple, raisins, scallions and egg in brown sauce. The restaurant offers delivery and many dishes can be made vegetarian and vegan. Owner Anthony Nath, who has operated Thai restaurants in North Carolina and New York, says that his goal is to bring as much authenticity and quality to his food as possible.
The Amsden Bourban Bar106 Court Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40383
NOW OPEN
The Amsden Coffee Club106 Court Street, City of Versailles, Kentucky 40383
NOW OPEN
The Amsden Bourbon Bar and Amsden Coffee Club are both located in the historic Amsden Bank building in downtown Versailles, which owners Emily and Alex Riddle have rehabbed into a multi-use mecca featuring retail, yoga, coffee, cocktails and more. A high-end speakeasy with prohibition-era cocktails, The Amsden Bourbon Bar features over 100 varieties of Kentucky’s native spirit, in addition to high-end wines, imported beers and six local craft beers on tap, while The Amsden Coffee Club serves locally roasted coffee from Lexington Coffee + Tea as well as sweet treats from Midway School Bakery and Crank & Boom.
The Ruddy Duck Grille131 Cheapside, Lexington, Kentucky
NOW OPEN
The former site of Cheapside Bar & Grille, which shuttered in November, reopened in April as The Ruddy Duck Grille, a bar, restaurant and live music venue under the ownership of restaurateur Keith Clark – Cheapside’s original owner and also the founder of Jefferson Street eateries The Grey Goose and Blue Heron Steakhouse. The Ruddy Duck Grille offers comfort foods such as burgers, soups and salads, street tacos, fish and chips and classic Kentucky Hot Browns, and also features live music from local and regional bands on the weekends.
The Stave5711 McCracken Pike, Millville, Kentucky
NOW OPEN
Located on a half-acre lot backing up to Glenn’s Creek in Woodford County, the restaurant was fully remodeled by its owners, architect Rebecca Burnworth and her husband, builder Eric Burnworth, before opening in June. The menu features contemporary twists on Southern classics, like soup beans, blackened catfish (wild-caught from Lake Barkley), grits, Kentucky burgoo, Hot Browns, chocolate-walnut bread pudding and homemade fruit pies – many featuring locally sourced ingredients. The open kitchen design utilizes bourbon barrel staves and reclaimed horse farm fencing and a covered patio in an idyllic country setting provides a memorable dining atmosphere.
The Still at AMBRAbev522 Techwood Drive, Lexington, Kentucky
COMING SOON
AMBRAbev, a mashup of American Brazilian Beverage, was founded by Zachary Baeker in 2015 to import Brazilian spirits like cachaça and vodka. The company has built a 10,000-square-foot facility to bottle, warehouse and proof the AMBRAbev brands, including a cane-based Brazilian gin that will be hitting the market within six to 12 months. By late August, part of the building is expected to open as The Still at AMBRAbev: a tavern-esque culinary experience with a restaurant, full-service bar, 2,000-square-foot patio and gift shop with a women’s clothing boutique. Under the direction of culinary director Mary Robin Spoonamore, who opened Jane Barleycorn’s Market & Bar in downtown Danville in 2010, the menu will focus on affordable dishes inspired by the United States, Brazil and beyond.
Walker's400 Old Vine Street Suite 108, Lexington, Kentucky
NOW OPEN
This classic American eatery located at the former Wines on Vines spot, the long-running wine bar and bistro that closed last October, emphasizes a neighborly atmosphere and delicious food. Remodeled to include fireplaces and enhanced patio seating, Walker’s hosts a popular Margaritas & Manicures event every Tuesday, where patrons can receive a manicure and enjoy house margaritas for $10. The restaurant also offers shareable appetizers such as fried green tomatoes and brie tartlets, salads and burgers, and has a full bar stocked with craft beers on tap, wines, and signature cocktails.
