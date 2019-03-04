Lockbox at 21c to kick off a new drag brunch series on Sunday, March 10

× Expand Brianna R Cottrell

Performances from local drag queens will help take the average Sunday brunch experience up a few notches in a new event series kicking off at local restaurant Lockbox at 21c this Sunday, March 10. Tickets to the brunch will feature a family-style brunch prepared by executive chef Jonathan Searle, a complementary welcome mimosa and performances by a handful of local queens.

This week's brunch menu will include house made granola with Greek yogurt or oat milk; Sakshuka with spicy stewed tomatoes n’ peppers, poached eggs with grilled bread and lime; Lockbox fried chicken and biscuits with hot sauce and spiced honey; Stone ground Weisenberger grits with cracked pepper and fancy olive oil; and, dessert with some delectable monkey bread with lemon crema frosting.

With a portion of the event proceeds to be donated to the annual Lexington Pride Festival taking place in June, guests can rest assured during their inevitable afternoon nap knowing that they truly are giving. (Note: Bottomless mimosas are unavailable during all drag brunches, but bottle service is recommended for maximum fun). Guests are also encouraged to bring some dolla’ bills to holla' at their favorite queens.

Drag brunches at Lockbox are slated to take place March 10, June 30 and September 29. Sunday's event takes place 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and reservation are available by calling (859) 899-6860.