Sav’s Owner Brings Ice Cream and African Cuisine to Colorful New Home on Main Street

The Main Street location set to become the new home of Sav’s Grill in September is sporting a bold new look for the occasion, complete with a colorful faux thatched-roof facade, a vibrant African savannah mural and a tribal mask painted across the front parking area.

But for owner Mamadou “Sav” Savane, the move brings more than just a new building and a fresh coat of paint for the restaurant he originally launched at the intersection of Limestone Avenue and Maxwell Street 11 years ago. It’s a chance to apply the lessons he’s learned from more than a decade in the local restaurant business and a new opportunity to reconnect the culture and cuisine of his native Guinea with the Lexington community he calls home.

× Expand Drew Purcell Mamadou “Sav” Savane outside his restaurant’s colorful new Main Street location.

“Right now, my mind is going about a hundred miles per hour, thinking about everything I want to do,” Savane said. “When I first opened Sav’s Grill, aside from knowing how to make the food, I didn’t know anything about how to run a restaurant day to day. I’ve learned a lot through the years, so I’m excited to start everything again.”

That fresh start began with completely gutting and refitting the former Subway location that he acquired at the corner of Main Street and Old Lafayette Avenue. The demolition work revealed some surprising architectural finds hidden behind the brick exterior of the building, dating back to the structure’s former life as a circa-1940s garage and filling station.

Large windows, decorative glass-block walls and corner panels of curved glass were uncovered as the team began to tear down interior walls for renovation. Although Savane’s original project budget didn’t account for unexpected restoration costs, he said he’s doing what he can to incorporate the building’s history into the character of the new place, and he plans to explore more ideas for renovation work after the restaurant begins generating revenue.

Drew Purcell Local artist Dani Greene created colorful murals for the exterior of Sav’s Grill, formerly a Subway restaurant location.

Savane commissioned local mural artist Dani Greene to paint the new spot’s vivid exterior. The restaurant’s interior will feel familiar to patrons of Sav’s Grill on Limestone, he said, with a few differences. Brightly colored print fabric and African art that Savane brought back from his recent trip to Guinea will add to the restaurant’s décor. Large garage-style doors facing Main Street will open to patio seating, and more outdoor cafe tables will be added along Old Lafayette.

“This will be a nice addition to the neighborhood,” said Savane, who has lived in nearby Kenwick for 25 years. “This is just a prime location for us.”

Amid the growth and expansion of Lexington’s restaurant scene in recent years, Sav’s Grill has carved a solid niche for itself with its African fare. Savane works to keep his menu flexible, he said, so customers can opt to try dishes with more traditional African ingredients or easily tailor any entree to suit vegan lifestyles or other dietary preferences. Many of Sav’s regulars tell him the restaurant’s dishes remind them of classic comfort food but without the weight of a heavy meal, he said.

“People now are paying more attention to what they eat,” Savane said. “I consider my food as home cooking. It’s healthy and comforting.”

The new Sav’s Grill will offer table service in the dining room, although patrons will also be able to place takeout orders or get their food delivered through services like GrubHub. Savane said he has been researching new recipes with relatives from Guinea, such as some special techniques for grilled fish, that he hopes to introduce, and the new location will serve beer as well.

Savane, who also owns the local ice cream shop Sav’s Chill, is enthusiastic about offering a full selection of his handmade gourmet ice cream at the new site, too. With options for lunch, dinner and dessert, Savane hopes his new location will become a family-friendly gathering spot for neighbors and friends who live and work along the busy, near-downtown thoroughfare.

“I love to do what I do, and this has been my dream to have both businesses under one roof,” Savane said. “People can come and choose what they want and spend time here together with friends and family. I’m very happy for that. That’s something I’ve wanted for a long time.”