5 Yoga-Inspired Tools For Everyday Wellness

× Expand Cara Meade, owner and instructor at Creative Yoga. Photo by Theresa Stanley

As a yoga instructor, I am humbled when someone asks me how to lead a healthier lifestyle. Like all of us, I am just doing the best I can. Some days are better than others. The constant practice of yoga has been key to much of my joy and purpose. Through yoga, I have developed the following tools that are essential to my wellness. I hope they are helpful to you.

1) Meditation

My interest in meditation developed not from yoga but from reading studies that show meditation improves age-related memory loss, to which I am genetically disposed. As my yoga practice progressed, I noticed the meditative quality of it, but that wasn’t enough. I wanted to sit and mediate properly. At first, I struggled to sit for even two minutes, but I stuck with it and worked my way into a consistent meditation practice. Now, I begin each day with a meditation, even if only for five minutes. The days I skip, I feel untethered and rushed. I often begin a yoga class at Creative Yoga with a meditation practice. It helps yogis prepare for their practice and introduces meditation to those who haven’t tried it. If you have never meditated or need to refresh your practice, I suggest using an app or YouTube video to help you start. (Personally, I like the Headspace app.)

2) Mindfulness

Simply put, mindfulness means paying attention. When I feel like I am going in a dozen directions, I choose one activity and try to be mindful. I have noticed this actually makes the task more enjoyable and doesn’t take any longer than if I rushed through. The two most common times I practice mindfulness are when I walk my dog and tackle a household chore. I feel refreshed when I pay attention to my dog’s tail wagging, notice what she sniffs and sees, feel the temperature around us and the ground under our feet, and observe the sky above us. While unloading the dishwasher doesn’t bring me the sense of joy I receive from my beloved dog, being mindful makes one of my least favorite chores easier. Being mindful when I unload the dishwasher makes me instantly feel grateful for the food we have consumed and the loved ones who created all the dirty dishes.

× Expand Meade often begins her yoga class at Creative Yoga with a meditation practice. Photo by Theresa Stanley

3) Movement

“Legally Blonde” protagonist Elle Woods said it best: “Exercise gives you endorphins. Endorphins make you happy.” It’s true. Daily movement is for everyone, at every age. Regardless of intensity, just moving your body reduces stress and makes you feel better. Movement of any type maintains the body’s strength, range of motion and balance. Moving has a cumulative effect in that the more you move, the more you want to move. Moving not only makes you healthier; it’s great for those around you. A MindBody study states, “People who exercise more than once a week report having closer relationships with friends and family. Group exercisers report even stronger bonds.”

4) Breathing

Of course, we talk nonstop about breathing in yoga. Pranayama, or controlled breath work, helps you notice your breathing and feel the sensation of a breath. Studies show controlled breathing reduces stress and lowers your heart rate. Counting breaths taps into the part of your brain that controls emotions, memory and awareness. Breathwork may even improve your immune system. If you want to feel your breath, try this practice: Either sitting or lying on your back, place one hand on your chest and the other on your belly. Feel the breath move in through the nose and out of the mouth. Take 10 rounds of breath, just observing the sensations in your body, and see how you feel.

5) Enjoying the Process

We often get too focused on results and what we “should” be. Many people who are interested in yoga never show up to their first class because they think they aren’t flexible or they are intimidated by the most difficult poses. In yoga, as in life, achievement is not the goal and perfection is not the point. Perhaps the best lesson I have learned from yoga has been allowing myself to enjoy the process and the practice. In yoga, we say that consistent practice, with sincere effort and no attachment to outcome, brings you a rooted, solid foundation.

All of the tools above – meditation, mindfulness, movement, breathwork and enjoying the process – can help as you seek the benefits of health and wellness.