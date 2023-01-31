A New Resolution

It’s almost textbook: Ambitious New Year’s resolutions — “this is the year I’ll finally get in shape” — have already turned into injured muscles and bruised egos. Daily responsibilities coupled with digital temptations quickly beat out the sweat of self-improvement.

In fact, according to Inc. Magazine, studies show that of the 41% of Americans who make New Year’s resolutions, only 9% were effective in keeping them. The fitness tracking app Strava even dubbed Jan. 19 “Quitter’s Day” based off the data of its 800 million user-logged activities.

Quitters are in good company of others nursing injuries and self-defeat, resigning themselves to “next year” and wondering what went wrong. For this phenomenon, Lexington Athletic Club’s membership director Kristin Waters identifies a key culprit: too much too fast.

“People dive into hard core diet and exercise with no plan instead of having manageable goals that progress over time,” she said.

Nathan Stivers, owner of Stivers Strength off Longview Drive in Lexington, echoes similar thoughts.

“Most people underestimate the sheer amount of time and work it will take to reach their goals,” he said. “After a month of working out and eating better, they feel they should have made more progress. It’s frustrating, but it’s just the way it is.”

Or, there is the injured crowd. Fueled by Christmas cookies and January motivation, they push too fast without a solid fitness foundation and land themselves in physical therapy. Physical therapist Elise Kearns said basic tendinitis and lower back issues are the biggest culprits.

“Any type of weekend warrior or someone starting a new program for a New Year’s resolution – if you haven’t been exercising and you jump right in instead of a gradual start, [it causes problems],” said Kearns, associate professor of exercise science at Asbury University in Wilmore. “A lot of people don’t know what gradual is.”

Without a base of fitness and lofty new goals to meet, the lower back is often the first to go.

“It’s such a complex region of our core, and there are so many factors that have to be working together correctly,” she said. “If one part of your body isn’t functioning mechanically sound, it’s going to impact that region.”

So, what’s a “resolutioner” to do if they’re injured, discouraged or fizzling out by February?

1. Get to the heart. Kearns suggests first considering your values and long-term health goals.

“When you talk about motivating people, it really starts with them recognizing their values and their priorities and then matching their behavior with that,” she said. “If someone can identify a value like living a longer life so I can see my grandchildren grow, then they can ask, ‘Is my behavior matching that value?’”

She suggests writing those motivators down and sticking with them. Often a fitness goal will line up with those desired values.

“If one of their values is friendship and relationships, then group exercise is probably a good match for them,” said Kearns, who holds a Ph.D. in rehabilitation sciences from the University of Kentucky.

2. Adjust daily routines. Getting to the gym can be a challenge. Instead, start with simple routine changes that will ultimately form new habits.

“Establish a daily/weekly routine that includes exercise and diet, so much so that there is no thought process to it,” said Waters. “It’s just a part of your life. Take steps to plan ahead to make this happen.”

For example, make walking after every meal a routine, or cancel the lawn service for guaranteed sweat in the warmer months. Ditch a streaming service and opt for more sleep. Instead of the usual scrolling social media or replying to emails while the kids are at the park, grab a few push-ups on the park bench or play games of tag with the kids.

Make that phone call or meeting a walk-and-talk. Stivers said the vast majority of people should aim to walk briskly for 150-300 minutes per week for optimal health.

Small routine changes pay large dividends over time.

3. Leave behind antiquated norms. Kearns advises a more holistic approach than the cliché “need to lose 10 pounds because it’s a new year” mentality.

“That mindset needs to be left behind in 2023,” she said. “Focus on what is healthy and what will make you well, versus just what you look like. What you look like is the byproduct of internalizing a healthy lifestyle. Leave behind external motivators. Physical health is just one aspect of wellness.”

To meet those New Year’s goals, Kearns said to consider emotional, mental, spiritual and even financial wellness.

“You can think you’re taking care of your physical body, but if you’re neglecting the other areas of wellness, you can be physically healthy but still unwell,” she said.

4. Get the most bang for your buck. You’d be hard pressed to find someone who isn’t busy. For most, workouts need to be effective and efficient.

“Strength training has been shown to be highly effective for longevity and gives the best bang for buck,” said Waters. “Consider a full body routine, two to three times per week involving key moves like squats, pushing, pulling, a hinge movement and single leg movements. Also, walking and getting outdoors.”

For all ages, strength training helps ensure adequate muscle mass and bone density throughout life. Most gyms offer age-appropriate strength or resistance training opportunities. Don’t have a gym available? Go play outside or do bodyweight exercises.

In addition to these strength sessions a few times a week, Stivers said eating 0.75-1 grams of protein per pound of bodyweight and maintaining a 300-500 calorie deficit will “do wonders for most people’s body composition.

“Once you’re at a healthy bodyweight, just continue to eat high protein, but up your calories to maintenance levels,” he said.

5. Model the best behavior. It’s not a secret that rates of obesity in children skyrocketed during the COVID pandemic, and one of the key culprits was increased technology use. Don’t forget about the little ones in your lives and communities when it comes to modeling healthy behavior and discipline in fulfilling New Year’s resolutions.

“Of course, we reap the benefits of technology — it’s not all bad,” Kearns said. “But it’s knowing when to put it down…That’s a behavior choice and realizing that what you are modeling or not modeling does have a huge impact on children. Your behavior modeling will also be carried over in the physical activity realm.”

Don’t give up on your resolutions. Perhaps just consider tweaking them.

“The expectation of making it to the gym five days a week often sets you up to fail, and when you feel like you’re failing you’re likely to stop doing it,” Kearns said.

Or, find someone to come alongside or help you to meet your goals.

“If you want to take all the guesswork out of it and hit your goals as efficiently and safely as possible then hire a coach,” Stivers said. “Even coaches hire coaches.”

Here’s to a fresh new February restart.