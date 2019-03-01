Chevy Chaser Neighborhood News & Notes - March 2019

Harmony Day Montessori School announces move to new 40502 location

The early childhood Montessori program Harmony Day Montessori School has announced that it will relocate from its current location at Victory Lutheran Church to the Warehouse Block, the area comprising the National, North Ashland and Walton Avenue corridors. The move will open up enrollment to families residing in 40507, 40508, 40503, 40504, 40515 and 40514 while remaining accessible to current students residing near Andover, Hamburg and Richmond Roads. The school features programs for children aged 18 months to 6-years-old, and will host an open house on Sun., March 24 at 4:30 p.m. at Victory Lutheran Church, 2885 Rio Dosa Dr.

Graze restaurant to open at The Woodlands Condominiums

After recently shuttering its South Limestone Street location, Graze, the Lexington restaurant owned by award-winning chef Craig de Villiers, announced that it will open a new location in the The Woodlands condominium building most recently occupied by The Julep Cup. At 3,000-square-feet, the new location will expand the eatery to 150 seats, compared to 32 at the South Limestone location, and will also offer more than 80 free, on-site parking spots. The restaurant will feature more than a dozen new entrees, including chicken and waffles, country fried steak and house-made pastas, and will be open daily with weekday lunches, weekend brunches and dinner every night. The restaurant is slated to open in April following a floor-to-ceiling renovation on the space.

× Expand Black Lotus Yoga owners Amanda Ralston and Ashley Shochat. Photo by Chet White

Black Lotus Yoga Brings the Heat to Downtown

A new hot yoga studio with a focus on community and inclusiveness, Black Lotus Yoga opened at the mixed-use facility at 301 E. Vine St. in February. With a studio heated to 100 degrees, Black Lotus offers a variety of hot yoga classes, including the yoga style known as Bikram and a variety of vinyasa and restorative classes. The studio is co-owned by Amanda Ralston and Ashley Shochat, a certified Bikram instructor with over 18 years of experience and practice, who serves as head instructor. A full class schedule and more details are available online at www.blacklotusyoga.com.