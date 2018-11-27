Chevy Chaser News & Notes - December 2018

2018 GoodGiving Guide Challenge kicks off Nov. 27 with a new, weeklong format

Blue Grass Community Foundation and Smiley Pete Publishing are partnering once again this year to raise funds for more than 100 Central and Appalachia Kentucky charities, with the eighth annual GoodGiving Guide Challenge. This online giving campaign is designed to engage the entire community and to make charitable giving easy and fun. Powered by BGgives.org, an online giving website that makes giving and fundraising simple for nonprofits and donors, this year’s Challenge features 110 hardworking nonprofit organizations.

While the Challenge has traditionally lasted a month in years past, this year’s Challenge has a new twist this year: it will only run one week (Nov. 27-Dec.3). Each day will be packed with exciting prizes and “match” challenges that are designed to make donor dollars stretch further. Blue Grass Community Foundation will announce challenges, prizes and other daily incentives on its Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. Visit www.BGgives.org for more information or to participate in the challenge and your favorite local non-profits.

Downtown Lexington Partnership announces holiday promotion to encourage downtown dining and shopping

The Downtown Lexington Partnership (DLP) has announced a new holiday promotion to reward patrons who shop, dine, drink or stay in downtown Lexington this holiday season. From Nov. 24-Dec. 24, shoppers who spend $25 or more at participating downtown businesses can enter a weekly drawing for one of four New Year’s Eve hotel packages at select downtown hotels, including the Hyatt Regency, Hilton Hotels and 21C Hotel.

Participating retail shops include Bella Rose, Bluetique, Bicycle Face, CD Central, Decorator’s Warehouse, Failte Irish Import Shop, Justin’s House of Bourbon, Pink Spider, Savane Silver, World’s Apart and the Visitor’s Center. Additional participating hotels and downtown venues include the downtown Hilton Hotel, Hyatt Regency, 21C Hotel, Explorium, the Opera House, The Square and the Ice Rink at Triangle Park. Seventeen downtown restaurants and bars have also signed up to take part – visit www.downtownlex.com for a full list of participating businesses and for more information on the holiday program and other downtown events.

× Expand The 16th season of "Top Chef," filmed in and around Lexington, Louisville and Lake Cumberland, debuts Dec. 6 on the Bravo network. Photo by Michael Hickey/Bravo

Season 16 of “Top Chef,” filmed entirely in Kentucky, to premiere Dec. 6

Season 16 of the competitive cooking show “Top Chef” will premiere at 9 p.m. on Dec. 6 on the Bravo network. Filmed entirely in Kentucky, the season features 15 chefs from around the world competing for the title of “Top Chef,” including Kentuckian Sara Bradley, chef/owner of Paducah-based farm-to-table restaurant Freight House. Host Padma Lakshmi introduces the show from the Keeneland Paddock, adorned with Thoroughbreds and jockeys, with additional familiar scenes from Lexington, Louisville and Lake Cumberland all featured throughout the season. The season airs at 9 p.m. on Thursdays; West Sixth Brewing will host a watch party for the Dec. 6 season premiere from 8-11 p.m.