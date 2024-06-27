Drink of the Month: Kentucky Spritz

× Expand An easy and refreshing Kentucky version of the Aperol Spritz. Photo furnished

This Kentucky version of the popular Italian Aperol Spritz cocktail is light, refreshing and simple to build, yet surprisingly complex on the palate.

The fruit and floral flavors of Woodford Reserve Wheat complement the bittersweet notes of your favorite bitter orange apertivo, with the tonic and prosecco adding a light and refreshing fizz to this unique and delicious summer cocktail.

Ingredients:

• 1 ounce Woodford Reserve wheat whiskey

• 1 ounce bitter orange apertivo, such as Aperol

• 2 ounces tonic water

• 3 ounces. Francis Coppola Diamond Collection Prosecco

Method:

Add wheat whiskey and botanic bitters to a highball or Collins glass. Top with tonic and prosecco, and garnish with a strawberry fan.