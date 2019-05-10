Eight Horse Bakery Brings Gluten-Free Goodies to Chevy Chase

Story by Carter Neumann

× 1 of 2 Expand Eight Horse Gluten Free Bakery is located at 442 S. Ashland Avenue. Photo by Carter Neumann × 2 of 2 Expand EIght Horse Bakery offers artisan breads, cookies, special occasion cakes, and more — all crafted to fit gluten-free, vegan and paleo diet restrictions. Photo by Carter Neumann Prev Next

When former lawyer and psychologist Virginia Rodriguez was diagnosed with Celiac disease along with her daughter 12 years ago, she had to reinvent everything they ate. Now she is bringing her culinary creativity and personal experience to Chevy Chase, as the owner of the newly opened Eight Horse Gluten Free Bakery at 442 S. Ashland Avenue, open Tuesday through Friday 10am-6pm, and on Saturday 10am-3pm.

The shop, which is named for an eight-legged “sleipnir” horse from Norse mythology, specializes in custom-baked selections, ranging from artisan breads and cookies to special occasion cakes, crafted to fit gluten-free, vegan and paleo diet restrictions. The horse’s eight legs, Rodriguez said, represent an awareness of the eight main food allergies that affect many consumers’ dietary choices.

Eight Horse first opened its doors four months ago, and the response so far has been very good, Rodriguez said.

“I think it’s the best part of Lexington,” Rodriguez said of the new location. “It’s busy, [with] lots of walk-in traffic, and it’s a good neighborhood.”

In addition to stopping in to pick up a sweet treat, Eight Horse customers will soon be able to request their baked goodies in advance online, with the bakery’s website launch and online ordering service coming soon.