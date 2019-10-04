In Photos: Crave Food & Music Festival 2019

× 1 of 35 Expand × 2 of 35 Expand × 3 of 35 Expand × 4 of 35 Expand × 5 of 35 Expand × 6 of 35 Expand × 7 of 35 Expand × 8 of 35 Expand × 9 of 35 Expand × 10 of 35 Expand × 11 of 35 Expand × 12 of 35 Expand × 13 of 35 Expand × 14 of 35 Expand × 15 of 35 Expand × 16 of 35 Expand × 17 of 35 Expand × 18 of 35 Expand × 19 of 35 Expand × 20 of 35 Expand × 21 of 35 Expand × 22 of 35 Expand × 23 of 35 Expand × 24 of 35 Expand × 25 of 35 Expand × 26 of 35 Expand × 27 of 35 Expand × 28 of 35 Expand × 29 of 35 Expand × 30 of 35 Expand × 31 of 35 Expand × 32 of 35 Expand × 33 of 35 Expand × 34 of 35 Expand × 35 of 35 Expand Prev Next

On August 24 & 25, Crave Food & Music Festival ushered in its 7th year with the best food, music and weather that summer in the bluegrass has to offer. Over the course of the two-day festival produced by Smiley Pete Publishing, 20,000 attendees gathered to dine, dance and play at the Bluegrass Fairgrounds at Masterson Station Park.

Enjoy this trip down memory lane captured by photographers Judy Brumley, Amy Eddie, Sarah Caton, Keyla L. Figueroa, Garrett Hedrick, Sarah Jane Sanders and Theresa Stanley.

Thanks to all of our festival partners, food vendors, regional and local musicians and artisans, staff, volunteers and attendees for an unforgettable experience this year. The festival returns in August 22-23, 2020 — be sure to ‘Crave’ the date!