New Kids on the Block

With a handful of new, relocated or expanded businesses and other new developments, the district comprising National Avenue and its surrounding areas known as the Warehouse Block has made significant strides in recent months as one of the city’s most vibrant and diverse mixed-use business and entertainment destinations.

Breakfast, lunch, dinner, cocktails and dessert are all now on the menu at 819 National Ave., a building that recently housed a CrossFit gym before being divided earlier this year into four separate parcels. The space is now home to new locations for three established local food-and-beverage businesses specializing in BBQ, ice cream and spirits, as well as the first brick-and-mortar storefront for a burgeoning family-owned bakery. Further up the street, the popular brewery Mirror Twin Brewing, a flagship Warehouse Block business since 2016, recently expanded to welcome a new taproom and event/meeting space to its operations.

Other new developments to the Warehouse Block include the recent opening of the Tuesday/Thursday Lexington Farmers Market, which moved to National Avenue from its longtime home on Maxwell/Broadway in June, and the district’s recent designation as an Entertainment District Center (EDC). Designed to increase commerce between entertainment businesses that are located in close proximity, the EDC designation allows patrons to consume alcoholic beverages in common areas (i.e., outdoors within the bounds of the designated EDC zone), or to carry beverages purchased at one licensed business in the district to another.

The farmers market location is situated on a concrete slab adjacent to a former grain building, where materials were once offloaded from freight trains along the abandoned rail line bordering Winchester Road — a historic location that has been a unique waypoint for the neighborhood for several decades, and one that Warehouse Block developer Chad Walker says will now serve as both a historic and symbolic marker for the farmers market.

“With the location situated on a nearly perfect north, south, east and west orientation, the design will incorporate an acknowledgment of our agricultural neighbors in Woodford County, Bourbon County, Jessamine County and Clark County,” Walker said. Future plans for the site include significant improvements to the parking lot, incorporating green space, a possible children’s play space and a general public outdoor-use space which will double as an occasional event stage.

All of these developments contribute to a vision that Walker’s family-run development company Walker Properties has been working toward since 1986, when his father, company founder Randy Walker, purchased his first property in the area at 333 National Avenue. Walker Properties has now overseen the revitalization of dozens of buildings along the corridor, which includes a vibrant mix of businesses, from restaurants, bars and breweries to boutiques, fitness centers, office spaces and industrial workshops. With a focus on recruiting unique, complementary businesses, and rehabilitating historic buildings rather than razing them, the district has evolved into a bustling entertainment destination over the past four decades while staying true to its historic industrial roots.

The development process is one that Chad Walker says has been slow and deliberate, bolstered by a series of milestones along the way.

“We didn’t have the ability to just go into the neighborhood and buy it all up at once, so it’s been a slow, organic growth,” he said. “Each little metamorphosis has been a definitive point. It’s been fun to watch.”

Walker stated that he sees the recent developments as the “last big chunk that needs to be done” — although he did seem reticent to fully commit to the notion.

“I keep wondering if it’s time to Etch-a-Sketch and start over,” he said with a laugh. “But I’m going to be 50 this year so I don’t know if I’ve got enough time.”

Here’s a look at some of the new and recently relocated or expanded businesses along National Avenue:

Blue Door Smokehouse

After more than a four-month hiatus, the sweet, meaty smoke is billowing once again at Blue Door Smokehouse. The popular BBQ restaurant reopened at its new location at 819 National Ave., Ste. 140, in April, after vacating its longtime home on the corner of Walton and Aurora Avenues.

Owner Jeff Newman described April 12, Blue Door’s first day back open, as “a magical, and honestly emotional experience.”

“We were as busy as we could handle and it was such a joy to see so many familiar faces and see the excitement that Lexington had for our reopening,” he said. “It was nearly a record-breaking day for us and every day since has been busier than we could have imagined.”

The move into the extensively renovated new space is allowing the restaurant to reach its full potential, Newman said, and having a fun and eclectic assortment of newly opened food- and beverage-oriented neighbors doesn’t hurt either.

“Our neighbors are amazing, and I feel so blessed and fortunate that all of us assembled there because we all complement each other, and I think we are uplifting each other naturally and organically without having to try too hard,” Newman said.

Mirror Twin Annex

Ever since its opening on National Ave. in 2016, Mirror Twin Brewing Co. has been a cornerstone of the burgeoning Warehouse District. As the district has grown, so has Mirror Twin, with expansions including a neighboring craft beer and cocktail lounge in 2018, along with a beer garden in between that was opened out of necessity during the pandemic and remains a popular gathering spot.

More recently, the craft brewery opened the Mirror Twin Annex. Located across the street at 730 National Ave. and previously home to Myriad Meadery (which was also operated by Mirror Twin), the space has been transformed to meet the growing demand for private events at the brewery.

“It’s not feasible to close down one side of the two main buildings for private events, so we transitioned the meadery into an event space by opening up the walls and adding tables and seating,” said Derek DeFranco, Mirror Twin co-owner and director of brewing operations.

The annex can accommodate groups of up to 100 people, with available packages including options like an open bar and catering from Rolling Oven pizzeria. When not hosting events, the annex is open to the public serving cocktails and Mirror Twin beers from 4 p.m. to midnight Wednesdays through Fridays, noon to midnight Saturdays and noon to 10 p.m. Sundays.

Partnering with Rolling Oven to open a wood-fired pizzeria in the brewery’s taproom has benefited both businesses, DeFranco said. “It’s a very synergistic relationship.” Complementary food-and-beverage related businesses like The Void Sake Co. and Blue Door Smokehouse locating in the area are also welcome additions, he said, as are recent developments such as an entertainment district designation and the weekday farmers market relocating to the block.

“It’s a lot like how the Distillery District evolved,” DeFranco said, referring to a bustling stretch of Manchester Street filled with bars, restaurants, shops and entertainment venues. “The more attractions that locate here, the more reason people have to come down and hang out.”

Sav’s Gourmet Ice Cream

Mamadou “Sav” Savané closed his East Main Street restaurant in 2022, focusing on growing his ice cream, piment habanero sauce and vinaigrette brands to get them on local stores’ shelves.

He and his wife, Rachel Savané, also spent winter months in Sav’s native Guinea, West Africa. In warmer months, Sav operated his food truck, the Chill Wagon, at area festivals and events and catered other events by request.

Now it’s time for a new chapter at 819 National Ave., Ste. 130, with Sav’s Gourmet Ice Cream having recently reopened in a space nestled between Blue Door BBQ and Void Sake Bar.

“After a year of few business responsibilities, I felt the need to do more,” Savané said. “That’s when I got the idea to open another ice cream store. Chad Walker offered me a great location on National Avenue, expressing his interest in ice cream. I knew then that was the right direction to take.”

The shop will initially feature 20 flavors, some rotating seasonally like Pumpkin and Hot Chocolate. Customer favorites like Spanish Peanut Butter, Lavender, and Hot Banana will return, and each can be served in a cup, cone, milkshake or pint, and with additional toppings like sprinkles and nuts.

Sav’s Piment and Vinaigrette will be sold at the shop, which will also feature drinks like Beesop hibiscus tea and JinJon ginger juice soon.

Sav said joining the Warehouse Block means becoming part of “an exciting place where creativity and entrepreneurship flourish, creating a sense of togetherness and shared accomplishments.”

Void Sake Bar

Kentucky’s first and only craft sake brewery has expanded into a new home: a 2,300 square-foot taproom that doubles as a small event venue at 819 National Avenue. The space features a small stage, full bar, patio space and retractable garage doors that stay open during nice weather.

With a regular schedule of events, including yoga, trivia, live music and open-air markets, the venue is building on the loyal following that it had amassed at its previous location, a small, 800-square-foot taproom on the 900 block of National Avenue that opened in 2021. In addition to more space, the bar’s offerings have expanded to include craft beer, wine, sake-based slushie drinks, and a full array of liquor selections, including Japanese whiskies. Kowai, a Japanese fusion food truck permanently parked in the parking lot, offers sustenance in the form of rice bowls, snacks and sandwiches.

But sake, of course, remains the star of the show. Owners Justin LeVaughn, Brandon Floan, Joe Rice and Steven Skeens all have backgrounds in craft beer and follow the guiding principle of “where American craft meets Japanese tradition” with their product, which is brewed down the street in the original National Avenue location.

The extensive sake selections include traditional Japanese styles like junmai (clear and crisp) and nigori (cloudy and generally a bit sweeter), as well as an array of unique and interesting flavors—Tangerine Creamsicle- and Horchata-flavored sakes are popular menu mainstays. The brewery also offers a rotating selection of seasonal flavors such as Toasted Coconut, Banana Pudding and Blackberry Tea. House-made flavored sake seltzers are also available at the bar and by the can.

“We come from a craft brewing background, which is full of bold and unique and interesting flavors, so we focus on flavors and styles that are American-centric in terms of their palates, while also trying to cater to more traditional Japanese styles as well,” LeVaughn said. “It’s a very niche product so education is going to be very important.”

Being nearly triple the size of its former home, and closer to the increasing action on National Avenue, the new space has provided increased traffic and opportunities for the burgeoning business.

“The idea is to expand with different more traditional styles and also more flavored stuff — to just keep doing what we’re doing, just more of it,” LeVaughn said.

Wild Lab Bakery

A family-owned and formerly home-based cottage bakery has risen to the challenge of opening a new storefront at 819 National Ave., Ste. 110.

Specializing in naturally-leavened sourdough artisan bread, Wild Lab Bakery is owned by Chapi Johnson and Andrew McGraw. The couple produces small-batch sourdough loaves, ciabatta, focaccia, bagels and heirloom grain cookies, available 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday until they’re sold out. The storefront also offers a small selection of handcrafted goods, including hand towels, ceramic planters, t-shirts, quilted bags and aprons.

Johnson said she loves having their storefront in such a bustling neighborhood with plenty of foot traffic.

“We are so excited and honored to be a part of new additions to the Warehouse Block,” Johnson said. “It has been a wonderful experience opening our new storefront alongside The Void, Sav’s and Blue Door. All the small businesses in the neighborhood have been very encouraging and supportive.”

Johnson added that being a business within the Warehouse Block feels like being a part of a community of hard-working people who believe in their craft, much like being part of local farmers markets.

“I think we all try to send customers to each other not only to build a stronger local economy but because we all like each other,” she said.