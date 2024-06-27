On Our Table: Chef Jeremy Ashby's Fresh Tomato Chutney

× Expand Fresh tomato chutney. Photo furnished

With tomato season right around the corner, we’re turning to a recipe chef Jeremy Ashby (owner of AZUR restaurant and co-owner of AZUR food group) has been using for 20 years as a way to use overripe tomatoes, ends, pieces or overall abundance when the season really hits. Try it as a beer cheese topping, cheese board condiment, or on salmon, chicken or pork fresh off the grill.

Ingredients:

• 10 fresh Kentucky garden tomatoes, diced into large pieces

• 1/2 cup fresh ginger, chopped

• 1 yellow onion, julienne

• 1 each red and yellow pepper, small dice

• 1 1/2 cup red wine vinegar

• 1 1/2 cup sugar

• 1 Tablespoon ground cinnamon

• 1/2 teaspoon black pepper and salt to taste

Method:

Place vinegar, sugar, ginger, cinnamon and onions in a large skillet. Cook until mixture is reduced by half. Add remaining ingredients and cook on medium heat to a syrupy consistency. Serve, chill or preserve!

Chef Jeremy Ashby will present a demo on easy seafood recipes at CRAVE food + music festival’s Kitchen Stage at 2 p.m. July 27! Visit www.cravelexington.com for more details.