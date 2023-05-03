Quick Six: Isabel Ladd

× Expand Lexington-based interior designer Isabel Ladd. Photo by Andrew Kung

For this new feature called Quick Six – the brainchild of longtime Smiley Pete contributor Celeste Lewis – we reach out to local folks who are doing fun or interesting things in the community and ask them six quick “get to know you” questions.

We open the series with Lexington interior designer Isabel Ladd, who provided us with tips on how to approach wallpaper in this issue - click here for that!

Tell us about a favorite room in your house. That’s like picking a favorite child. I LOOOOOVE my house and every single room in it. But if we’re playing “Rosemary’s Baby,” then I pick my cabana —my outdoor retreat.

What’s currently on your music playlist? Britney Spears’s “Greatest Hits.” That will never NOT be on my playlist.

What’s a valuable lesson you’ve learned that shapes your business today? Be nimble and ready to pivot at any moment. Don’t go into a job thinking “What will go wrong today?” but rather “I wonder what magic I’ll conjure up today!”

What was the last great book you read? Home design magazines. House Beautiful, Southern Living and Traditional Home are my favorites – this is where I gain so much inspiration and, frankly, what I’m always reading!

What would you say is your superpower? Manifesting.

If you were to write a book, what would it be about? Decorating tips and tricks. Stay tuned…one just may be in the works. (Wink, wink!)