Railbird Festival announces lineup

Railbird, the inaugural music festival coming to Keeneland this summer, announced a heavy-hitting lineup today featuring American rock supergroup The Raconteurs, singer-songwriter Hozier, eastern Kentucky sweetheart Tyler Childers, Grammy-winning songwriter Brandi Carlile, R&B queen Mavis Staples, Lucinda Williams, Gary Clark Jr., Old Crow Medicine Show and many more. More than 30 acts will perform across three stages during this two-day festival on Aug. 10-11, including a handful of Lexington area bands who will perform on a stage curated by Lexington music venue The Burl.

General Admission (GA), VIP and Superfecta weekend passes are now available, ranging from $120-$895. VIP and Superfecta passes include a range of additional culinary experiences, from a Friday night dinner curated by Keeneland chef Mark Therrien in the Keeneland Saddling Paddock, to access to additional receptions, experiences and special viewing areas, including an air-conditioned Skydeck bar and lounge with elevated viewing and complimentary beer, wine and non-alcoholic beverages.

The festival will also offer a wide variety of premium experiences, from horse racing, to the culinary world, and beyond. To celebrate its inaugural lineup announcement, Railbird Festival will host a lineup celebration party at West Sixth Brewing on Wednesday, March 27 from 7-9 p.m. Attendees will have he chance to win free tickets, and will enjoy a performance by members of The Wooks, drink specials, Railbird and West Sixth swag, opportunities to mingle with music-lovers and other surprises, all while listening to tunes from the lineup. West Sixth will be brewing up a special Railbird beer to serve exclusively at the festival in August.

