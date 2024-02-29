Something's Brewing

× 1 of 6 Expand Burl Brew is a 6,500 sq. ft. space billed as a sport lover’s heaven with an ample selection of brilliant beer. Photo furnished × 2 of 6 Expand Burl Brew is a 6,500 sq. ft. space billed as a sport lover’s heaven with an ample selection of brilliant beer. Photo furnished × 3 of 6 Expand Burl Brew is a 6,500 sq. ft. space billed as a sport lover’s heaven with an ample selection of brilliant beer. Photo furnished × 4 of 6 Expand Burl Brew is a 6,500 sq. ft. space billed as a sport lover’s heaven with an ample selection of brilliant beer. Photo furnished × 5 of 6 Expand Burl Brew is a 6,500 sq. ft. space billed as a sport lover’s heaven with an ample selection of brilliant beer. Photo furnished × 6 of 6 Expand Burl Brew is a 6,500 sq. ft. space billed as a sport lover’s heaven with an ample selection of brilliant beer. Photo furnished Prev Next

Over its eight years in business, The Burl has quickly evolved and adapted with the times, continually producing one-of-a kind events and experiences that keep it at the center of Lexington’s music and culture scene. After operating for years as a hybrid music venue, restaurant and retro arcade, the facility looks to add another notch to its belt with Burl Brew, a micro-brewery and sports bar concept set to officially launch on March 1.

Although new to most, the idea is one that longtime Burl co-owners Cannon Armstrong, Jomo Thompson and Will Harvey have been kicking around for a few years, with COVID and finding a sufficient space to house it slowing the process. Eventually the group of partners, which has expanded to include Burl Brew creative director Dustin Flowers, jumped at an opportunity to acquire a building on their campus that was previously home to the doggie day care The Local Wag and transform it into a brewery.

“When it became available, we quickly realized there wasn’t a better place to bring the idea,” recalls Harvey. “The campus is what we’ve been focusing on all along..”

Getting the necessary equipment and renovating the building has been an 18-month process, culminating in the hiring of JR Redmon, previously of Blue Stallion Brewing Co., as head brewer. In December the first batch of the brewery’s six initial offerings — Burl Lite, Burl Gold, Burl IPA, Burl Tango, Burl Amber and Burl Haze — wrapped up, setting the foundation from which the new endeavor will build on.

“We wanted to focus on lighter, more drinkable beers,” describes Harvey. “All of them are simply named, because that’s something we’ve done throughout with The Burl, Burl Arcade and Burl Food. We want to keep similar branding out of the gate, especially with the flagship beers.”

That branding is likely to shift in the future as collaborations with other nearby breweries like West Sixth and Louisville’s Atrium Brewing are already in the works. In total, Burl Brew will have 16 taps occupied entirely by their in-house and joint concoctions, in addition to serving up a menu of signature cocktails.

Overall the vibe of the room will be in line with the rest of the campus, with wood-lined walls and hints of stained glass, designed to give the room a cozy and intimate feel whether there’s 30 people inside or 200. However, no matter the crowd, the room will have one distinct difference from the rest of the campus — a focus on sports rather than music.

Despite being avid University of Kentucky fans (and in Thompson’s case, a former UK cheerleading head coach), The Burl ownership team has kept their business pursuits clear of a sports focus, until now. Instead, the Distillery District hangout has grown to be one of Lexington’s most vibrant places by honing in on the state’s booming music scene, hosting an average of 300 concerts a year.

“I’m so proud of what we’ve built without sports as an emphasis here in Lexington,” says Harvey. “This new chapter will instead be a space focusing exactly on that as we embrace the Big Blue Nation and being a part of that community in a whole new way.”

The 6,500 sq. ft. space will be a sport lover’s heaven with a behemoth 13x8 foot LED TV, half a dozen additional flat screens, two pool tables and a 3,500 sq. ft. outdoor patio overlooking the Distillery District featuring darts, cornhole and other games during warmer weather — and of course, an ample selection of brilliant beer.

“Now with the brewery we’re able to say ‘come on down for the game and have a blast, drink beers, eat food, play some games, catch a show and have a day,’” Harvey said. “That’s what we’re most excited about with the new space.”

Also launching alongside Burl Brew on March 1 will be Lucy’s Kitchen, The Burl Food’s new vendor following January’s departure of Kismet, which had operated out of a food window attached to the arcade since its inception in June 2020. Although its name is unfamiliar, the owners of Lucy’s Kitchen might be familiar to Lexington foodies.

The Martinez family — Lucy, Mario Sr. and Mario Jr. — are best known for Tacos Trujillo, a successful food truck that briefly worked from inside the kitchen at Best Friend Bar. While their past creations have focused almost exclusively on authentic Mexican cuisine, Harvey says the menu at Lucy’s will lean toward “American fare with a Mexican influence,” with items like mini corn dogs, burgers, burritos and quesadillas.

“We’re sad to see [Kismet owners] Tonya and Phil go, but really excited for what’s to come with the Martinez’s and Lucy’s Kitchen,” asserts Harvey. “Tacos Trujillo has been a favorite of mine for a while so we’re looking forward to partnering up and building on its success here.”