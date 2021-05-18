SoulFeast Week: Celebrating the Black Culinary Experience

A new event aimed at highlighting the contributions of Black farmers, chefs and restaurateurs to the Lexington culinary scene has been announced. SoulFeast Week, produced in partnership with Black Soil and taking place June 17-27, will be an 11-day celebration of Black culinary excellence, highlighting Black farmers, chefs, food establishments, caterers and culinary vendors in Central Kentucky. The week will feature 12 curated dining experiences specifically crafted to showcase Black agriculture, from farm to table; in addition, participating Black owned restaurants and food establishments will also feature a unique, off-menu entree option to be featured during the week. SoulFeast Week is an opportunity for Kentuckians of all races and backgrounds to directly provide support for Black businesses by putting their money where their mouths are - literally.

All restaurants must source at least one food item/ingredient through Black Soil. Lexington Black-owned restaurants don't pay a participation fee to participate in the week; non-black owned restaurants can participate by "adopting" a featured Black chef to craft their unique food option (fee required).

On Saturday, June 26, SoulFest Week will present ‘SoulFeast Saturday’ at The Summit Fritz Farm, a free family-friendly event featuring unique vendors and music.

For tickets to SoulFeast Week events and a full schedule, visit https://www.soulfeastweek.com/events

All vendors, food establishments, chefs, and restaurants must follow all COVID-19 Protocols including: face masks, hand sanitizing stations, and touchless/contactless payment options. Events will allow for safe social distancing and capacity for all events will remain based on current CDC regulations.

EVENT SCHEDULE

Jun 17 | SoulFeast Kickoff Soiree at Guide Realty

Jun 18 | Seafood Boil & Farm Tour at Silver Springs Farm

Jun 19 | Juneteenth hip-hop brunch / Origin Hotel Lexington

Jun 20 | Cocktails & Cigars at Jack’s Sandbar & Grill

Jun 21 | Blues & Chews at Tee Dee’s Lounge

Jun 22 | KBBG Bourbon History Dinner at Origin Hotel Lexington

Jun 23 | Champagne & Fried Chicken Dinner at Coleman Crest Farm

Jun 24 | Beads & Beignets at Crēaux

Jun 25 | SoulChef Virtual Cooking Class at Black Soil Virtual Kitchen

Jun 26 | SoulFeast Saturday at The Summit at Fritz Farm

Jun 27 | SoulFul Sunday Gospel Brunch at Honeywood

Jun 27 | SoulFeast Awards at Origin Hotel Lexington

About SoulFeast Week:

Founded in 2020 by twin siblings, Martina and Marcellus Barksdale, SoulFeast Week is a continuation of efforts to highlight and support black culinary and agriculture in Central Kentucky. In the midst of battling a global health crisis and fighting racial injustices, the Barksdale twins launched the #19DaysOfBlackBiz challenge in June of 2020 as a communal effort to stimulate black businesses across Central Kentucky. The first annual SoulFeast Week will debut exactly one year after these efforts as a commemoration and celebration of Juneteenth.

About Black Soil:

Black Soil events allow attendees to celebrate and educate themselves on the narratives, experience, and expertise of partner black farmers. Representing 1.4% of the primary farm operators in the state, black farmers account for less than 600 of the more than 76,000 agricultural operations in Kentucky.The mission of Black Soil: Our Better Nature is to reconnect black Kentuckians to their legacy and heritage in agriculture.

By bringing together urban families with rural and urban based black farmers/growers/producers across the state, the organization helps introduce opportunities in agriculture that promote self-sufficiency, encourage healthy living, and activate cooperative economics.