Spotlight on Female Entrepreneurs: Leah Arrington, Danielle Barkman, Abbi Buettner of Nitrosonic Studios

This profile is part of a special section highlighting female entrepreneurs. Click here to read the others.

× Expand Leah Arringon, Abbi Buettner and Danielle Barkman of Nitrosonic Studios. Photo by Sarah Cahill

Located in a gorgeous industrial space in the heart of Lexington’s NoLi district (above Broomwagon Coffee + Bikes), Nitrosonic Studios is the only female-owned and -operated recording studio in Kentucky. It’s a place where artists can take their projects from ideas to professionally mastered songs in a comfortable, supportive environment.

The business is run by co-owner and self-described “masher of strings” Leah Arrington, co-owner and lead engineer Danielle Barkman and studio manager Abbi Buettner.

“Almost immediately, there was something about being in the space that made me feel like I was home – like this is where I’m meant to be,” said Buettner, whose position is an ideal example of the opportunities and mentorship that Nitrosonic offers to other women in the industry. Initially hired as an intern, doing whatever was needed from cleaning to helping with construction, she took on additional administrative tasks as time went on and was offered the role of studio manager in August 2020.

The current location opened in 2019, but Nitrosonic’s roots go back to 2005, when the business operated out of a space at 701 E. Loudon. Barkman was working there as an assistant manager and session drummer, and when a former owner approached her about buying the business, it was an easy decision.

“I realized at the time that I had my foot in the door of an industry that can be very difficult to get into, especially as a woman,” Barkman said.

Since then, she and her colleagues have been creating beautiful, professional sounds with musicians like Mama Said Sting Band and Mike Dillon Band, in addition to a long list of locals like Magnolia Boulevard and David “Chill” Napier.

The space is full of state-of-the-art equipment, including Universal Audio’s LUNA recording system, three professionally tuned drum kits, and customizable walls and lighting options. The owners offer a wide variety of amenities for their musicians, from CBD oil to finding Airbnbs and bike rentals, and believe their relaxed yet professional approach sets them apart and keeps artists coming back.

“We never want to rush anybody,” said Arrington. “We want them to be comfortable and just focus on the creative process.”

“Artists need a space where they can feel safe. There is nothing more vulnerable than stepping into a booth and laying out your heart and soul in the form of music,” added Buettner. “Being an integral part of that is an honor.”