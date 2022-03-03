Spotlight on Female Entrepreneurs

In this special section, we highlight seven young Lexington females who have recently launched their own unique businesses. Whether it’s creating a culinary business for people who need some extra nourishment, taking the intimidation factor out of buying wine providing a platform for Kentucky artists or cultivating a safe and comfortable space for musicians to record, each of these women has used her business to lift up her community in some way.

Read more about the women behind the following local businesses at the links below:

Vine & Branch

Nourished Folks

Nitrosonic Studios

LocalLex Market