Staying on Track

BY JERRY GRASSO, vice president of marketing and communications for the YMCA of Central Kentucky

Along with midnight kisses and “Auld Lang Syne,” New Year’s resolutions are one of the most common traditions to kick in the new year. Millions of Americans make them, even though most people know that while choosing a resolution can be easy, sticking to it is hard. A YMCA survey found that less than a quarter of respondents kept their resolutions throughout the year. Many (71 percent) tried but stated they fell short of their goals, while 40 percent confessed they gave up within the first few months – even weeks – of the New Year.

While there is no “right way” to keep a resolution, the team at the YMCA of Central Kentucky encourages community members to consider the following tips to help give those New Year’s resolutions a boost.

Start small

Breaking those big resolutions into small, achievable goals can do wonders for helping those goals go the distance. For example, “getting healthy” is a broad resolution that can be reframed into smaller, more manageable goals. Instead of cutting chocolate out of your diet for good, maybe vow to only have it a few times a week. Or trade your two sodas a day for one soda and a glass of water.

Take it one step at a time

Trying to change too many habits at once can easily lead to frustration. Instead of a New Year’s resolution, make a new month resolution. Focus on that one change for the month and add another (small) change when the new month rolls around.

Keep the faith

Don’t get discouraged by setbacks. Even though you may experience some missteps throughout the day – or even the week – that doesn’t mean you have to give up. Bad habits aren’t created in a week, so try as you might, you can’t change them in a week either.

Focus on attitude

It’s important to think about what you’re gaining from a resolution rather than what you’re missing. This can make a resolution feel more positive, and therefore more achievable. For example, you may want to limit your screen time in 2019 – that can be more manageable if you replace it with something positive, like volunteering or setting special time aside for family.

Talk it out

It’s easier to stick to your resolutions if you have a partner or friend working toward similar goals. Team up with someone to set your 2019 goals and help each other establish a game plan dedicated to achieving them. Set specific check-ins to help each other out of slumps and to cheer each other on during the high points.

“Changing behaviors is a tough task even for the most dedicated and motivated people,” said David Martorano, president and CEO of the YMCA of Central Kentucky. “The new year is a great time to make changes, but it’s important to remember that any change takes time, and the type of resolution you make plays a huge factor in your success.”

It’s common for people to join a gym or other health facility to help keep their resolutions, and according to Martorano, the type of place you join is as important to your success as making your resolutions manageable is. Make sure the facility you pick is the right fit.

“While we’d love everyone to join the Y, when it comes to adding healthy behaviors like increasing physical activity, it’s important to find a facility where you [not only] feel comfortable but that also keeps you motivated,” added Martorano. “Before committing to a membership, take a tour of local gyms to find the best fit for you. Your facility should not be just a gym but an environment that offers more health, more hope and more opportunity.”

