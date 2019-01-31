× Expand Photo by Tiffany Combs

With an ever-growing bevy of distractions vying for our attention and energy, mindfulness is not always a trait that comes naturally. Taking the time to slow down and make conscious efforts to acknowledge and appreciate what we’ve got, and to make subtle shifts to our paradigm of thinking when thoughts veer toward the negative, can make a significant difference in our state of contentment over time – actions that can then radiate out to help create a more enlightened society around us.

We’ve shared a handful of tips for mindfulness provided by Lexington Shambhala community members Judith Broadus and Vincent Dummer. Click here to read more about the Shambhala Meditation Center of Lexington and its new facility.

Tolerate uncertainty

So much about the future is unknown, and “the unknown” is a challenging concept to the mind. As an attempt to gain control over the unknown, we tend to spend energy creating hope for a good outcome or worrying about the possibility of a negative outcome. Both of these actions are unproductive and can cause stress. Making peace with the unknown and embracing uncertainty can alleviate this unnecessary stress.

Know what is enough

“Poverty mentality” – the idea that we can never have enough – is rampant in our society, and as a result, we keep on spending resources for improvements, even with diminishing returns. Making extra efforts to acknowledge and appreciate that we have enough can stop this obsession and make room for contentment.

Uplift something in your environment There’s a connection between how we see our environment and our state of our mind. When we can’t make our environment fit our preferences or ideals, we can easily shut down and ignore what could be either improved or uplifted in our minds. If we take the time and effort to make sure at least one aspect in our environment is uplifted to reflect our preferences and ideals, it can help us maintain a connection with our aspirations to make things better, and we can often find some rest in this.

Take time for others

While Shambhala largely has practices concerned with taming our own minds and lives, a core mission remains “creating enlightened society,” and the importance of taking time to give to others in your life cannot be underestimated. Kindness, empathy and compassion are qualities that may be cultivated, and can help our society and world become more the ways we would all like it to be: a world of peace within and among people, a world of harmony and a world of joy. It may sound too big, but the act of creating peace all starts with you, or with me – with one person who is good at relating to oneself and others, who works at having a warm and open heart.

Do nothing at times

The practice of “do nothing” requires the four P’s: patience, persistence, perspective and perseverance. When we are first learning the art of “doing nothing,” we often realize how much we have been focused on doing. This practice is about making sure we also shift the focus occasionally, to find the balance our systems need.