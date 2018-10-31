Your Cheat Sheet to Lexington's Best Pizza Joints

Listen up, pizza lovers!
In celebration of Lexington Pizza Week (Nov. 5-11), the Smiley Peters have compiled a list of the best pizza slices this city has to offer. Here you'll find an all-inclusive guide to Lexington's best pizza places complete with a map of the restaurant locations, their respective hours and the one-of-a-kind meat and veggie pizzas they created for this year's event.
Use this map to plan an efficient route for your Lexington Pizza Week adventures and remember to pick up a passport from any participating location to keep track of where you've been and where you plan to go.
Pizza fans who collect three or more unique stamps from participating restaurants can submit their 2018 passport for a chance to win the Ultimate Pizza Party. The winner will receive pizza from a participating location with all the fixings for the winner and 24 guests! Complete the passport for a chance to win FREE PIZZA for an entire year.
Drop your passport off at any participating location or Smiley Pete Publishing (434 Old Vine St.) by Wednesday, Nov. 14 to be entered into the drawings.
For more information, visit lexingtonpizzaweek.net!
Big City Pizza1060 Chinoe Road, Ste 128, Lexington, Kentucky
Big City Pizza serves up authentic NYC & Chicago style pizzas right here in Kentucky. Hours: Mon.-Thurs. 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; Fri.-Sat. 11 a.m.-11 p.m.; Sun.12-9 p.m.
Holy Moly Pepperoni: Not 1, not 2, not 3 but 4 different styles of pepperoni all on one pizza. Deli style, classic, diced and pepperoni cups top this pizza.
Popeye's Cheat Day: Creamy spinach and artichoke dip base, lightly topped with roma tomatoes and mozzarella cheese.
Pair these slices with Blue Stallion Brewing Co. Dunkel. or Pepsi products.
2
Blaze Pizza2305 Sir Barton Way, Lexington, Kentucky 40509
Blaze pizza uses fresh, made-from-scratch dough and healthful, artisanal ingredients on the assembly line to create your very own personalized pizza. Hours: Daily 11 a.m.-10 p.m.
Blazin' Beef: Spicy sauce base topped with mozzarella cheese, beef, red onion, green pepper, banana pepper, sea salt and oregano.
Ghost Fire: White sauce base topped with mozzarella cheese, red onion, black olives, green peppers, jalapeño, sea salt and oregano.
3
Blaze Pizza4049 Finn Way, Lexington, Kentucky 40517
The Totally Not Supreme Pizza: Classic pizza sauce base topped with mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, Italian sausage, green peppers, red onions, roasted red peppers.
4
Brick Oven Pizzeria4371 Old Harrodsburg Road, Lexington, Kentucky 40513
This simple neighborhood pizza joint goes the extra mile to provide an exceptional product and friendly atmosphere. Hours: Sun.-Thurs. 11 a.m.-9 p.m.; Fri.-Sat. 11 a.m.-10 p.m.
Crew Pie: Small pizza with house red sauce base, mozzarella and provolone cheese, pepperoni, meatball and custom blend, housemade Italian sausage
Popeye: Small pizza with mozzarella and provolone cheese, spinach, olive oil, roasted sweet red pepper and feta cheese
5
Crust2573 Richmond Rd., Lexington, Kentucky 40509
Crust does pizza differently. They make their dough fresh, dry their own oregano on the branch, fire-roast their peppers and bake fresh breads every morning. Hours: Daily 11 a.m.-10 p.m.
Fig & Pig: Fig jam base topped with cave-aged gorgonzola dolce, Benton’s country ham & fresh arugula
Autumn Pizza: Butternut squash ricotta cheese base topped with candied pecans, arugula & smoked pepitas
Pair these slices with Blue Stallion Brewing Co. Dunkel
6
Goodfellas Distillery1228 Manchester St., Lexington, Kentucky
Goodfellas stays true to their New York roots with their passion for pizza, community and their customers. Hours: Sun.-Thurs. 11-12 a.m.; Fri-Sat. 11-2:30 a.m.
The Frito Guido: A Jersey Shore favorite! It’s like cruising the Boardwalk with a Walking Taco, but on top of a slice. Chili and cheese on a pizza? Fuhgetaboutit!
The Artie Bucco: The Soprano chef, Arthur “Artie” Bucco Jr., approves of this veggie pie spin on Spinach & “Artie”choke dip. Mangia! Mangia!
Pair these slices with Blue Stallion Brewing Co. Hefeweizen
7
Goodfellas Pizzeria110 N. Mill St., Lexington, Kentucky 40507
8
Grimaldi's Pizzeria118 Marion, Lexington, Kentucky 40517
Pair these slices with Blue Stallion Brewing Co. Hefeweizen or Pepsi products.
9
Limestone Pizza543 S. Limestone, Lexington, Kentucky 40508
Every pizza at Limestone Pizza is uniquely made with fresh ingredients using their brick oven. Hours: Mon.-Sat. 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; Sun. 12-10 p.m.
Mediterranean: Slice featuring fresh pizza dough topped with mozzarella, braised lamb, tomato, red onion and garlic yogurt sauce
Veggie Mediterranean: Slice featuring made fresh daily dough, tomato sauce, mozzarella, artichoke hearts, roasted red pepper, red onion, kalamata olives and fresh parsley
10
MOD Pizza4101 Tates Creek Centre Dr., Lexington, Kentucky 40517
MOD creates custom, artisan pizzas with their 30+ toppings and charges the same amount regardless of how many you pile on your pizza. Hours: Daily 11 a.m.-9 p.m.
Mad Dog: Red sauce base topped with mozzarella, pepperoni, mild sausage, and ground beef
Dillon James: Red sauce base topped with mozzarella, asiago, fresh chopped basil, garlic and sliced tomatoes.
11
MOD Pizza2217 War Admiral Way, Lexington, Kentucky 40509
MOD creates custom, artisan pizzas with their 30+ toppings and charges the same amount regardless of how many you pile on your pizza. Hours: Sun.-Thurs. 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; Fri.-Sat. 11 a.m.-11 p.m.
12
Mad Mushroom3340 Clays Mill Road, Lexington, Kentucky 40503
Mad Mushroom makes their dough in store daily and all of their veggies are hand cut. They also offer a speedy & reliable delivery service. Hours: Sun.-Wed. 10 a.m.-11 p.m.; Thurs. 10-12 a.m.; Fri.-Sat. 10-2 a.m.
Lexington Hot Brown: Parmesan sauce topped with baked ham, smoked turkey breast, vine ripe tomatoes, bacon, cheddar and mozzarella cheeses.
Spinning Harts: One-of-a kind spinach and artichoke sauce topped with mozzarella cheese finished with tortilla strips and shaved asiago
Enjoy these slices with Pepsi products
13
Mad Mushroom561 S. Broadway, Lexington, Kentucky 40508
Mad Mushroom makes their dough in store daily and all of their veggies are hand cut. They also offer a speedy & reliable delivery service. Hours: Mon.-Wed. 10-2 a.m.; Thurs.-Sat. 10-3 a.m.; Sun. 10-1 a.m.
14
Mancino's Pizza & Grinders1590 Leestown Road, Lexington, Kentucky 40511
Mancino's is committed to providing the top quality of service to its customers in addition to delicious, fresh baked pizzas. Hours: Mon.-Sat. 11 a.m.-9 p.m.; Sun. 11 a.m.-8 p.m.
A-1 Day 1: Slice featuring our famous steak on a mayo base topped with fresh mushroom, green peppers, onions, mozzarella cheese, sprinkled with A-1 sauce and fresh oregano
Mancino-Rita: Slice featuring house made marinara base topped with mozzarella cheese, fresh tomatoes, sprinkled with basil and olive oil
Pair these slices with Blue Stallion Brewing Co. Dunkel
15
Mellow Mushroom503 S. Upper St, Lexington, Kentucky 40508
Mellow Mushroom has been serving up fresh, stone-baked pizzas to order in an art-filled, family-friendly environment for over 40 years. Hours: Sun.-Tues. 11 a.m.-9 p.m.; Wed.-Thurs. 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; Fri.-Sat. 11 a.m.-11 p.m.
Kim Jong Yum: Bulgogi (Korean BBQ) sauce base topped with mozzarella, Korean BBQ marinated BBQ chicken, pickled jalapenos, cilantro garnish and fresh cucumber slices with a sprinkle of red pepper flakes.
The “Betta” Bruschetta Pie: Olive oil and garlic base topped with mozzarella and fresh bruschetta across entire pizza with fresh basil and a drizzle of balsamic glaze.
Pair these slices with Blue Stallion Brewing Co. Pilsner
16
Pie Five3401 Nicholasville Road, Lexington, Kentucky 40503
Pie Five Pizza Co. offers 3 different made from scratch crust options and a variety of fresh toppings that cost the same regardless of how many you put on your pizza. Hours: Mon.-Sat. 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; Sun. 11 a.m.-9 p.m.
Ultimate Buffalo: Buffalo ranch base topped with mozzarella, cheddar, grilled chicken, spicy chicken sausage, bacon, and banana peppers finished with buffalo sauce drizzle
Twisted Caprese: Marinara base topped with mozzarella, and sliced tomatoes finished with fresh basil and balsamic glaze
Pair these slices with Blue Stallion Brewing Co. Dunkel
17
Pie Five867 S. Broadway, Lexington, Kentucky 40504
Pie Five Pizza Co. offers 3 different made from scratch crust options and a variety of fresh toppings that cost the same regardless of how many you put on your pizza. Hours: Daily 11 a.m.-10 p.m.
18
Pies & Pints401 W. Main Street #106, Lexington, Kentucky 40507
Pies & Pints offers an array of craft beers in addition to their specialty pizzas, salads and sandwiches. Hours: Mon.-Thurs. 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; Fri.-Sat. 11-12 a.m.; Sun. 11 a.m.-9 p.m.
Pork & Pepper Pie: Slice featuring pulled pork, jalapeños and cheddar cheese topped with garlic aioli
Onion Pie: Slice featuring caramelized onions, red onions, fresh garlic, goat cheese, scallions and creme fraiche
Pair these slices with Blue Stallion Brewing Co. Patch Kids & Dunkel
19
Rolling Oven725 National Avenue, Lexington, Kentucky 40502
Rolling Oven is a mobile pizzeria serving Neapolitan-inspired pizza and sandwiches but you can also find them inside of Mirror Twin Brewing on National Ave. Hours: Daily 11:30 a.m.- 10 p.m.
Chicken & Gouda: Creamy gouda sauce with bourbon-brined chicken breast, finished with Brussel sprouts and hot honey
Potato Habanero: Slice featuring fresh habanero peppers, thinly sliced red potatoes, garlic cream cheese sauce and red onions finished with cilantro
Pair these slices with Blue Stallion Brewing Co. Hefeweizen & Weizenbock
20
Sir Pizza1076 S. Broadway, Lexington, Kentucky 40504
21
Smashing Tomato3801 Mall Rd. #195, Lexington, Kentucky 40503
Smashing Tomato uses fresh, local ingredients and makes their dough right here in Lexington using Caputo flour imported from Naples. They're 100% committed to the Neapolitan art of making every pizza the perfect pizza. Hours: Sun.-Thurs. 11 a.m.-9 p.m.; Fri.-Sat. 11 a.m.-10 p.m.
Smashed Supreme: Smashed sauce base topped with pork sausage, hand-cut pepperoni, fior di latte, mozzarella, provolone, red onion, peppers & pecorino crust
Spinach Artichoke: Parmesan cream sauce base topped with artichoke hearts, fresh spinach & pecorino crust
22
Smashing Tomato2200 War Admiral Way, Lexington, Kentucky 40509
Smashing Tomato uses fresh, local ingredients and makes their dough right here in Lexington using Caputo flour imported from Naples. They're 100% committed to the Neapolitan art of making every pizza the perfect pizza. Hours: Sun.-Thurs. 11 a.m.-9 p.m.; Fri.-Sat. 11 a.m.-10 p.m.
23
Southland Lane Bowling205 Southland, Lexington, Kentucky Drive
Southland Lanes is a family owned and operated bowling center in Lexington. Hours: Mon.-Thurs. 9-1 a.m.; Fri-Sat. 9-2 a.m.; Sun. 12-11 p.m.
The Dude Abides: Classic pizza sauce base topped with mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions, green olives and oregano
Maude’s Artwork: Classic pizza sauce base topped with mozzarella, onions, mushrooms, green olives and oregano
Pair these slices with Blue Stallion Brewing Co. Dunkel
24
Sutton's Restaurant110 N. Locust Hill Drive, Lexington, Kentucky 40509
This family owned and operated Italian restaurant uses fresh, Kentucky Proud ingredients that are never frozen. Hours: Sun.-Thurs. 11-12 a.m.; Fri.-Sat. 11-2 a.m.
Bootlegger: Strawberry bourbon habanero BBQ chicken pizza with red onion and jalapeños
Speakeasy: Scratch garlic butter base with bruschetta and balsamic reduction topped with fresh basil
