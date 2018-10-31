Your Cheat Sheet to Lexington's Best Pizza Joints

Listen up, pizza lovers!

In celebration of Lexington Pizza Week (Nov. 5-11), the Smiley Peters have compiled a list of the best pizza slices this city has to offer. Here you'll find an all-inclusive guide to Lexington's best pizza places complete with a map of the restaurant locations, their respective hours and the one-of-a-kind meat and veggie pizzas they created for this year's event.

Use this map to plan an efficient route for your Lexington Pizza Week adventures and remember to pick up a passport from any participating location to keep track of where you've been and where you plan to go.

Pizza fans who collect three or more unique stamps from participating restaurants can submit their 2018 passport for a chance to win the Ultimate Pizza Party. The winner will receive pizza from a participating location with all the fixings for the winner and 24 guests! Complete the passport for a chance to win FREE PIZZA for an entire year.

Drop your passport off at any participating location or Smiley Pete Publishing (434 Old Vine St.) by Wednesday, Nov. 14 to be entered into the drawings.

For more information, visit lexingtonpizzaweek.net!

