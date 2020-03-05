"Aint I a Woman"

A chamber music theatre work for actress and trio (cello, piano & percussion) celebrating the lives and times of four significant African American Women: ex-slave and fiery abolitionist Sojourner Truth, renowned novelist and anthropologist Zora Neale Hurston, exuberant folk artist Clementine Hunter and fervant civil rights worker Fannie Lou Hamer. Text is by Kim Hines. The musical score is drawn from the heartfelt sprituals of the Deep South, the urban exuberance of the Jazz Age and concert music by African American composers including Diane Monroe. Actress Shinnerrie Jackson plays the four historical characters.