Aoife Scott and Ron Block

WoodSongs Old-Time Radio Hour is an all volunteer live audience celebration of grassroots music and the artists who make it. The show airs on 537 radio stations from Australia to Dublin, Ireland, on American Forces Radio Network twice each weekend in 177 nations, every military base and US Naval ship in the world, coast-to-coast in millions of TV homes as a public TV series. This week's WoodSongs Radio hour will feature Ron Block and Aoife Scott.

Aoife Scott is an award-winning folk singer and songwriter based in Dublin, Ireland. She was born into the legendary Black family – daughter of Francis Black and niece of Mary Black – but she has assembled a slew of honors on her own accord. She has a dynamic and profound voice, which explores the emotional depths of her lyrics, leaving the audience entranced. Her music has a broad creative scope but is largely influenced by her own roots in folk and traditional Irish music.

Ron Block has been a member of Alison Krauss and Union Station for nearly 20 years, contributing sterling musicianship on banjo, guitar and vocals. He is the recipient of fourteen Grammy awards, six IBMA awards, a CMA award, and a Dove Bluegrass Song of the Year. He plays banjo, lead and rhythm guitar, sings, and writes songs for the band, writes and produces his own solo records, does studio sessions, and teaches at bluegrass camps. Ron’s latest is a guitar album called ‘A Light So Fair.’