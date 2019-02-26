Black History Month Film Series: Queen of Katwe

Lyric Theatre & Cultural Arts Center 300 E. 3rd St., Lexington, Kentucky 40508

The Lyric Theatre and Cultural Arts Center is hosting Black History Month Films. 

Living in the slum of Katwe in Kampala, Uganda, is a constant struggle for 10-year-old Phiona (Madina Nalwanga) and her family. Her world changes one day when she meets Robert Katende (David Oyelowo), a missionary who teaches children how to play chess. Phiona becomes fascinated with the game and soon becomes a top player under Katende's guidance. Her success in local competitions and tournaments opens the door to a bright future and a golden chance to escape from a life of poverty.

Lyric Theatre & Cultural Arts Center 300 E. 3rd St., Lexington, Kentucky 40508 View Map
859-280-2201
please enable javascript to view
