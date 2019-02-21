Black Lens Film Series: In the Heat of the Night

The Lyric Theatre and Cultural Art Center is presenting films for Black History Month. The Black Lens series is presenting "In the Heat of the Night" in conjunction with the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority.

African-American Philadelphia police detective Virgil Tibbs (Sidney Poitier) is arrested on suspicion of murder by Bill Gillespie (Rod Steiger), the racist police chief of tiny Sparta, Mississippi. After Tibbs proves not only his own innocence but that of another man, he joins forces with Gillespie to track down the real killer. Their investigation takes them through every social level of the town, with Tibbs making enemies as well as unlikely friends as he hunts for the truth.