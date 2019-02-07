Black Lens Film Series: A Raisin in the Sun

Lyric Theatre & Cultural Arts Center 300 E. 3rd St., Lexington, Kentucky 40508

The Lyric Theatre and Cultural Arts Center is hosting a series of films for Black History Month. 

This lauded drama follows the Youngers, an African-American family living together in an apartment in Chicago. Following the death of their patriarch, they try to determine what to do with the substantial insurance payment they'll soon receive. Opinions on what to do with the money vary. Walter Lee (Sidney Poitier) wants to make a business investment, while his mother, Lena (Claudia McNeil), is intent on buying a house for them all to live in -- two differing views of the American Dream.

Lyric Theatre & Cultural Arts Center 300 E. 3rd St., Lexington, Kentucky 40508
859-280-2201
