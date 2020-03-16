Che Apalache and The Nashville Celts

WoodSongs Old-Time Radio Hour is an all volunteer live audience celebration of grassroots music and the artists who make it. The show airs on 537 radio stations from Australia to Dublin, Ireland, on American Forces Radio Network twice each weekend in 177 nations, every military base and US Naval ship in the world and coast-to-coast in millions of TV homes as a public TV series.

Che Apalache is a four-man string band based in Buenos Aires with members from Argentina, Mexico and the United States. The band began as a bluegrass band, but eventually incorporated Latin American styles into their repertoire.

The Nashville Celts unite the top Irish musicians with the finest Nashville players to create a fiery unique sound. Described as Irish Americana music, the band combines tight vocal harmonies with impassioned Irish trad breaks, originals and Irish versions of classic Country covers, melding Irish instrumentation with 5 string banjo, mandolin, and dobro.