Origins Jazz Series presents Keith McCutchen feat. Walter Mosley

Pianist, composer, conductor, Keith McCutchen is the director of the Kentucky State University Concert Choir and director of Choral Activities at Kentucky State. Previously, McCutchen has taught music theory and jazz piano at St. Olaf College, Northfield Minnesota, directed the vocal jazz ensembles at the University of Minnesota, as well as served as director of the African American Choral Ensemble at Indiana University, Bloomington. While at Indiana University, McCutchen received his doctorate in choral conducting from the Jacobs School of Music. Keith received his undergraduate in music education with an emphasis in choral conducting and piano from the University of Kentucky.

