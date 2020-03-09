Kristy Cox and Lakota John

WoodSongs Old-Time Radio Hour is an ALL VOLUNTEER live audience celebration of grassroots music and the artists who make it. The show airs on 537 radio stations from Australia to Dublin, Ireland, on American Forces Radio Network twice each weekend in 177 nations, every military base and US Naval ship in the world, coast-to-coast in millions of TV homes as a public TV series.

Lakota John is a talented Native American (Oglala Lakota/Lumbee) Blues guitarist/vocalist who plays Roots, Bottleneck slide and Country Blues Piedmont style guitar from Southeastern North Carolina. He sprinkles it with a bit of harmonica and mixes in part of his Indigenous heritage with sounds of the Native American flute. Lakota tours nationally, opening up for or sharing the stage with renown Native artist, Pura Fe; Blues icon, Taj Mahal; Native American Blues Rocker, Keith Secola; American Songster, Dom Flemons and many others. He was nominated for Best Blues Recording in 2015 at the Native American Music Awards. His new album ‘The Winds of Time’ is available now at https://lakotajohn.com/

Kristy Cox is Australia’s Queen of Bluegrass. Adored for her youthful energy infused bluegrass, she has been awarded with radio success and accolades for her talent. Kristy new album ‘No Headlights’ on Mountain Fever Records was recently released. The new album features 10 incredible tracks, including the Golden Guitar winning single ‘Yesterday’s Heartache’ and a duet with the one and only Tommy Emmanuel.