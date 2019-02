The Lexington Chamber Orchestra will present a tour of European masterworks including:

Felix Mendelssohn's Italian Symphony(#4)

Franz Josef Haydn's London Symphony (#104)

J. B. Vanhal's Bass Concerto.

LCO will be joined by virtuoso bassist David Murray who has won top prizes from the International Society of Bassists and the Aspen Music Festival, and made solo appearances across the globe. Maestro Jan Pellant will give a pre-concert talk about the repertoire 45 minutes prior to the performance