Lyric Theatre Family Fun Days

Lyric Theatre & Cultural Arts Center 300 E. 3rd St., Lexington, Kentucky 40508

Lunch is provided and summer fun will be provided from the following partner organizations:

The Lyric Theatre & Cultural Arts Center and Restoration Church present a free series of exciting, hands-on activities for families and children.

July 6 –Slakmarket Farm Petting Zoo | Sisohpromatem Art Foundation, Inc.

July 13 - Frankie's Corner Little Thoroughbred Crusade | The Living Arts & Science Center

July 20 - Lexington Philharmonic Instrument Petting Zoo

July 27 - Explorium of Lexington

Lyric Theatre & Cultural Arts Center 300 E. 3rd St., Lexington, Kentucky 40508
