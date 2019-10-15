Terror Tuesdays at The Lyric: Horror Noire

Terror Tuesdays will feature three films; the documentary ‘Horror Noire: A History of Black Horror’, ‘Blacula’ directed by William Crain, and ‘Us’ directed by Jordan Peele. These three films have been specifically chosen in order to create a learning experience about African Americans in horror films, while also celebrating the genre of horror in relation to the Halloween holiday.

Horror Noire: A History of Black Horror

A look at the history of black horror films and the role of African Americans in the film genre from the very beginning. Horror Noire features interviews with filmmakers and scholars, showcasing a who's who of black horror cinema, from those who survived the genre's past trends to those shaping its future.

NR - Not Yet Rated.

FREE & Open to the Public

Concessions are available for purchase