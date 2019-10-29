Terror Tuesdays at The Lyric: Us

Terror Tuesdays will feature three films; the documentary ‘Horror Noire: A History of Black Horror’, ‘Blacula’ directed by William Crain, and ‘Us’ directed by Jordan Peele. These three films have been specifically chosen in order to create a learning experience about African Americans in horror films, while also celebrating the genre of horror in relation to the Halloween holiday.

Us

Accompanied by her husband, son and daughter, Adelaide Wilson returns to the beachfront home where she grew up as a child. Haunted by a traumatic experience from the past, Adelaide grows increasingly concerned that something bad is going to happen. Her worst fears soon become a reality when four masked strangers descend upon the house, forcing the Wilsons into a fight for survival. When the masks come off, the family is horrified to learn that each attacker takes the appearance of one of them.

R – Restricted

Under 17 requires accompanying parent or adult guardian. Contains some adult material. Parents are urged to learn more about the film before taking their young children with them.

FREE & Open to the Public

Concessions available for purchase.