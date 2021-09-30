Wild & Scenic Film Festival- Live OR Virtual

The 7th Annual Wild & Scenic Film Festival will feature a dozen films featuring the best of nature and activism through outdoor adventures (including climbing, whitewater, biking, hiking) and sustainable lifestyles (food & farming). Additional activities include virtual door prizes and auction in support of the Kentucky Conservation Committee. Participants can choose to view at the historic Lyric Theatre in Lexington (for fully vaccinated participants), OR to view these films on-demand at home.

All tickets include an additional five days of view-on-demand.

Details on how to purchase tickets, and full film descriptions at: https://kyconservation.org/wildscenic2021