Closing Reception: 'Without Borders' Group Exhibition - Passion for the LatinX Arts

Lyric Theatre & Cultural Arts Center 300 E. 3rd St., Lexington, Kentucky 40508

'Without Borders' - The Passion for the Latinx Arts

Closing Reception: October 4 from 5-8 PM.

On display September 6 - October 4, this group exhibition was first born in 2012 with the collaboration of different artists with the intention of highlighting Latin artists that abounds in this city.

The name of the exhibition, 'Without Borders,' plays with the phrase in a way that artists can manifest and express the current situation of the country, as well as simply represent what art does: break boundaries.

The Passion for the Latinx Arts thanks the Lyric Theatre for its opportunity to demonstrate, to be an example of diversity and to bet on our community in a society that deserves and needs the creative representation of all its members, today more than ever. The exhibit will feature a closing reception on Oct. 4. 

