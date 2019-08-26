WoodSongs: B.B. King Blues Band

THE BB KING BLUES BAND are the same musicians who walked alongside the iconic bluesman for over 35 years. The band writes the next chapter, on an album that salutes King’s classic songs and showcases their own. Boasting several world-class songwriters in their ranks, ‘The Soul Of The King’ finds the lineup supplying material that stands alongside their late leader’s catalogue. The B.B. King Blues Band are thrilled to announce B.B. Kings daughter, Claudette King (vocals) and Michael Lee from The Voice (guitar & vocals) will be appearing with them on this WoodSongs Special Event broadcast taping celebrating the King of the Blues.