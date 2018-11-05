WoodSongs: Gaelynn Lea/ Aubrey Logan

GAELYNN LEA: She began playing violin 20 years ago after a creative music teacher helped her to adapt a playing style that suits her frame. Lea holds her instrument like a tiny cello and loops her classically trained rhythms and melodies “to create a symphonic cacophony that is both glorious in its reach and profoundly introspective”. (Collins de la Cour, Ear to the Ground) Her original songs explore the contrasting nature of existence – dark and light, birth and death, anger and forgiveness, sorrow and joy. She recently won NPR Music’s Tiny Desk Contest. In addition to performing and recording, Lea also loves to do speaking engagements about disability awareness, the power music, and leading an enriching life. Her new album is ‘Learning How To Stay’.

AUBREY LOGAN is known as “The Queen of Sass.” Her concerts are a mix of excellent musicality, jaw-dropping vocals, expert trombone-playing, a breathtaking array of originals and original takes on cover songs. Her heart wrenching musical stories has audiences in tears just before her comedic relief has them in stitches.