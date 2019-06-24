WoodSongs: Jimmie Vaughn

JIMMIE VAUGHAN has dedicated his life to making sure the blues not only stays alive, but remains full of life and an inspiration to all who listen. For the past 50-something years, music has been the guiding light for Vaughan. He started playing young, and when the blues of Freddie King and Frankie Lee Sims crawled deep inside his young soul, it would stay there forever. He would inspire his younger brother Stevie Ray to pick up the guitar. After worldwide success with the Fabulous Thunderbirds during the ’80s, it came time to leave that band and build his own path in exploring different approaches to the blues.’Baby, Please Come Home’, is Jimmie’s latest release. It’s a rolling and righteous celebration of everything the blues can be.