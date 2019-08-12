WoodSongs: Joan Shelley/ Nick Moss Band

JOAN SHELLEY is a songwriter and singer who lives near Louisville, KY, not far from where she grew up. She draws inspiration from traditional and traditionally-minded performers from her native Kentucky, as well as those from Ireland, Scotland, and England, but she’s not a folksinger. Her disposition aligns more closely with that of, say, Roger Miller, Dolly Parton, or her fellow Kentuckian Tom T. Hall. Joan’s last record placed on year-end lists at NPR Music, Aquarium Drunkard and Uncut Magazine, among others, and led to an appearance on Later… with Jools Holland, cover stories with Acoustic Guitar Magazine and Fretboard Journal, and more.

NICK MOSS BAND featuring DENNIS GRUENLING have been on a winning streak since 2016 when the blues guitar virtuoso and and harmonica wizard joined forces. Their self-made lucky streak continued into early 2019, when down-and-dirty guitarist Moss – a 30-year veteran of Chicago’s take-no-prisoners rough and tumble West and South Side blues clubs – won the Blues Music Award (BMA) for Traditional Blues Male Artist Of The Year. Gruenling, one on the hottest players on the scene today, took the BMA for Best Instrumentalist – Harmonica. And now, with the odds heavily in their favor, they unleash their dynamic new album, ‘Lucky Guy!’ on Alligator Records.