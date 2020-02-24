WoodSongs: Michael Cleveland and Flamekeeper/ Heidi Newfield

Heidi Newfield is known for fronting Trick Pony, which rode songs including “Pour Me,” “On A Night Like This” and “It’s A Heartache” to awards, acclaim and packed houses nationwide. Armed with a collaborative history of platinum selling albums, Top 20 singles, ACM and AMA Awards to her credit, her distinctive voice and high-octane energy launched forward into a much-anticipated solo career.

Michael Cleveland and Flamekeeper returns to the WoodSongs Stage to celebrate their 2020 GRAMMY award winning album ‘Tall Fiddler’. Cleveland is one of the premier bluegrass fiddlers of his generation and, with twelve International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) Fiddle Player of the Year awards under his belt, he is one the most awarded and celebrated fiddlers in the history of the music. The GRAMMY winning album is peppered with the same level of musical potency that first lit a fire in Cleveland, prompting him to form his band Flamekeeper, recently profiled in the inspiring documentary ‘Flamekeeper: The Michael Cleveland Story’.