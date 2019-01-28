Woodsongs: The Steel Wheels/ Connla

THE STEEL WHEELS hail from the Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia are familiar with the traditions of folk music and how a string band is supposed to sound. In fact, they’ve been drawing on those steadfast traditions for more than a decade. Yet, their name also evokes a sense of forward motion. Their musical style weaves through Americana and bluegrass, folk and old-time music, and the acoustic poetry of the finest singer-songwriters.

CONNLA have been quickly making an impact as the Hottest New Group out of Northern Ireland, they have received fantastic reviews at home and internationally. They have already gathered a big following in the UK, Ireland, Europe and the USA. Their sensitive and innovative arrangements of traditional and modern folk songs and tunes, have helped them create a sound which is very identifiable as Connla.