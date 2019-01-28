Woodsongs: The Steel Wheels/ Connla

Lyric Theatre & Cultural Arts Center 300 E. 3rd St., Lexington, Kentucky 40508

THE STEEL WHEELS hail from the Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia are familiar with the traditions of folk music and how a string band is supposed to sound. In fact, they’ve been drawing on those steadfast traditions for more than a decade. Yet, their name also evokes a sense of forward motion. Their musical style weaves through Americana and bluegrass, folk and old-time music, and the acoustic poetry of the finest singer-songwriters.  

CONNLA have been quickly making an impact as the Hottest New Group out of Northern Ireland, they have received fantastic reviews at home and internationally. They have already gathered a big following in the UK, Ireland, Europe and the USA. Their sensitive and innovative arrangements of traditional and modern folk songs and tunes, have helped them create a sound which is very identifiable as Connla.

