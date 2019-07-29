WoodSongs: The Lee Boys/ Grady Chapman

THE LEE BOYS are one of America’s finest “sacred steel” ensembles and have been bringing their joyful noise around world for over 10 years. This family group consists of three brothers, Alvin Lee (guitar), Derrick Lee and Keith Lee (vocals) along with their nephews, Alvin Cordy Jr. (7-string bass), Earl Walker (drums) and Roosevelt Collier (Pedal Steel) and Chris Johnson, a young pedal steel player from Miami, that is making quite a name for himself. The band’s new album ‘Live On The East Coast’ continues the Lee Boys reputation of playing eclectic, soulful music that incorporates elements of rock, country, R&B, jazz, hip-hop, funk and more.

GRADY CHAMPION is a 21st Century Bluesman. This Mississippi-based songwriter/entertainer/musician has been captivating audiences for more than two decades. Champion has been the winner of prestigious Grammy and Blues Music Awards as well as the recipient of the 26th International Blues Challenge. His new CD, ‘Steppin’ In’, is a tribute to legendary Texas bluesman ZZ Hill who died 35 years ago. Hill particularly inspired CHAMPION because Hill’s combination of blues & soul stylings helped to restore the blues to modern black consciousness.